Professor Ayo Hammed, distinguished professor of Counselling Psychology and Peace Studies at the University of Ibadan, has called for the establishment of a National Crime Prevention Commission to address the escalating issue of youth violence in the country.

Professor Hammed made this appeal during his recent inaugural lecture titled “We Die Here Today”: Youth Violence, Social Dysfunction, and a Counselling Psychologist’s Pathway to Peace.

‘’Peace education can help prevent youth violence and radicalism by teaching youth about the advantages of peace and conflict transformation skills. It should be incorporated into the education curriculum at all levels’’, Hammed noted.

Highlighting the significance of peace education in curbing youth violence and radicalism, Hammed stressed the need for its incorporation into the education curriculum at all levels. He emphasized that awareness and education are essential in combating cultism in lower institutions, advocating for government collaboration with private organizations to strengthen early warning systems.

In his lecture, Professor Hammed explored the root causes of youth violence in Nigeria, citing social exclusion, youth unemployment, and a lack of opportunities as primary drivers. He called for a collaborative effort involving government agencies, communities, educational institutions, healthcare providers, and law enforcement agencies to address this pressing issue comprehensively.

Drawing attention to the vital role of counselling psychologists in mitigating youth violence, Professor Hammed emphasized their expertise in human behavior and intervention strategies. He underscored the importance of victim and offender assessments, observations, and testimonies interpretation in understanding crime.

‘’A key element of the proposed approach is a renewed emphasis on education. Ensuring quality education for all young Nigerians is crucial, equipping them with knowledge, critical thinking skills, and opportunities for personal growth.

Addressing the nation’s economic challenges is another critical element. High unemployment rates are a major contributor to youth frustration and violence,’ Hammed noted.

He proposed programmes promoting self-employment, vocational training, and job creation to empower young Nigerians economically. Social welfare programs specifically designed for youth, including financial assistance, healthcare, and support for vulnerable youth, are essential to tackling the complexities of youth violence.