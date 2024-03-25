



UFC boss Dana White has taken a cheeky swipe at Jake Paul, suggesting he might fight 93-year-old Clint Eastwood after his bout with Mike Tyson. Boxing legend Tyson, 57, is getting ready to return to the ring for a fight against the YouTuber on July 20 in Texas.

Tyson, who is 57 and a friend of White’s, has been told it’s not a good idea to keep boxing at his age. Paul and Tyson will have more than 30 years between them when they fight this summer. White hasn’t been too happy with Paul in particular since he left his internet career to box, and they’ve thrown words at each other online. “Jake Paul did fight a kid his age and he lost. I just saw this thing on the internet yesterday and I reposted it where it says if he beats Mike Tyson he’s going to fight with Clint Eastwood next, Clint Eastwood is 93 years old,” White joked on the Pound 4 Pound podcast. White also shared a funny tale about trying to get Tyson to join ‘Shark Week’ on TV instead of fighting, but it didn’t go as planned. “Mike was going to fight Roy Jones Jr. and I was bummed out and didn’t want him to fight.

“He looked f*****ng great, no doubt about it. I said to him ‘Mike I can get you other s*** to make you money’ so I put him on Shark Week,” White added. “He goes down there and almost kills everybody on set the day that he had to get in the water with the sharks. He was like ‘This motherf***** keeps telling me how much he cares about me, I’ve been fighting since I was a kid and you want to throw me in the water with a bunch of sharks?!’ That was probably a bad idea, so I’m going to agree with him on this one.” The details of Paul vs Tyson, like how many rounds they’ll fight or the weight they’ll be at, are still not known. But it has been made clear they won’t have headgear on.

Tyson, who stopped boxing professionally nearly 20 years ago, did come back to fight another great, Jones, in an exhibition in November 2020. On the same night, Paul knocked out basketball star Nate Robinson. Of the fight, Paul said: “Whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event. “I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”





