UFC star Till would “run over” Logan Paul in big money boxing match | Boxing | Sport

Ex-UFC star Darren Till believes he would “run over” YouTube star-turned-boxer Logan Paul and has named his price for a potential dust-up in the Middle East. Rumours have been swirling around that Till, 30, and Paul, 27, are in talks over a fight, which the UFC welterweight has revealed he would be open to.

Speaking to Neue Online Casinos, Till said: “Yeah if that fight comes about I’ve got my team speaking for me and he’s got his team speaking for him. The guy is a boxer or whatever and I do just feel that I would run over him. But we’ll see maybe it will happen at some point in the future. I’m going to come into boxing and be running over these guys.” Saudi Arabia has been touted as the best place to host some of the most appealing fights and Till says he’d be a fool to turn down a paycheck worth north of $5million (£4m). “Yeah of course you know. Saudi Arabia is where the money is now for boxing,” Till added. “They’re paying the biggest purses and the biggest pay-per-view numbers, so if they offered me that… What comes with that in terms of sponsorship packages, money, pay-per-view points. You’d be a fool to turn that down.” Till’s confidence at dispatching Logan inside a boxing ring leads him to believe that he would beat the American’s younger brother, Jake, as well as Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy. Jake, of course, lost to Tommy via a split decision in a mega money fight in Saudi earlier this year.

“One hundred percent,” Till said of his chances of beating Logan’s brother Jake. “As I told you, if I’m gonna be boxing I’ll be running over these guys, Tommy included.” Till left the UFC this year after losing his last three fights, and five of his last six, to slip out of title contention having previously challenged for the welterweight crown. But the goal is to return to the UFC at some point, with the goal being becoming welterweight champion.

He said: “My aspirations haven’t changed in that sense. Money comes and money goes but I’ve still got that mindset that I’m only 30. Most of the UFC champions are 34 or 35 so I know I can do it. I just need to be directed in the right way and make sure my body is fit and healthy and my mind is too. So regardless of how much money I make outside the UFC, ultimately my goal is to be back having those big fights in the UFC within two to three years.” “Actually you’re going to be the first to know about this but I’m going to be making a big announcement in a few weeks which is really going to set me up for the rest of my life,” Till teased. “Good things are going to come from it. I can’t say too much right now but I can tell you first and foremost, here and now, that it’s going to be a big announcement and everyone’s going to be really excited by it. It’s going to be life-changing and I can’t wait to share more about it really soon.”









