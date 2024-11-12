Ex-UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has confidently claimed he would easily defeat YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Paul, known as ‘The Problem Child’, is currently preparing for his upcoming heavyweight clash with former undisputed heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson.
Since his professional boxing debut four years ago, Paul has become notorious for challenging UFC legends. He boasts victories over Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz in the ring. The 27-year-old enters his bout with Tyson following a knockout victory over ex-UFC welterweight contender Mike Perry.
Legendary UFC fighter Michael Bisping launched a scathing attack on Jake Paul during his YouTube show, unimpressed with ‘The Problem Child’s antics. “You are a joke,” Bisping exclaimed.
“You are a disgrace to the combat world. You’re an imposter. You’re a wannabe. You’re a fake. Challenge yourself, you pathetic man, you pathetic individual.
“Fighting is about challenging yourself. Granted, business. Killing it in that regard. But don’t give me this fighter bullshit. That’s what gets on my nerves. The man’s almost 60. He’s almost a pensioner. … Mike Tyson was a terrifying individual. To go up against that man, in his prime, Jesus Christ, he was one of the scariest individuals that we’ve ever seen throughout any combat sport. The man was a straight killer. Was. Again, the key word.”
TNT Sports pundit Bisping reiterated his criticism of the fight in an interview with Mirror Fighting. “Jake Paul, listen, I’ve got nothing personal against Jake Paul, but he just likes to attack the UFC, he likes to attack MMA fighters, all while cherry-picking guys that aren’t boxers,” he said.
“Go and box a boxer, go boxer a boxer or go and fight someone your own age. That’s all you got to do and, I will give you respect. As a businessman, he’s made a tremendous amount of money, and I applaud him for that because ultimately that’s what we’re all trying to do.”
Despite hanging up his gloves in 2017, ‘The Problem Child’ continues to challenge the UK MMA legend. While Bisping has no intention of returning from retirement, ‘The Count’ issued a stern warning to the young American.
“But don’t give me this baddest man on the planet s***, don’t give me this world champion talk. I don’t buy that for one second. I mean the man was calling me out not long ago, sending a contract to my manager,” he said. “I’ve been long retired, I have one eye, I’ve got two total knee replacements. I would smoke Jake Paul in a heartbeat, but I’m not gonna lower myself to doing that.”
Tyson hasn’t stepped into a professional ring since his bout with Kevin McBride in 2005 when he folded to a defeat. Nevertheless, he did return for an exhibition clash against fellow icon Roy Jones Jr. four years ago.
Despite expressing mixed feelings about the forthcoming heavyweight tussle, Bisping is backing the veteran fighter. “I hope Mike Tyson gets it done, but this whole thing is a laughingstock,” he said.
