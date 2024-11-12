Ex-UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has confidently claimed he would easily defeat YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Paul, known as ‘The Problem Child’, is currently preparing for his upcoming heavyweight clash with former undisputed heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson.

Since his professional boxing debut four years ago, Paul has become notorious for challenging UFC legends. He boasts victories over Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz in the ring. The 27-year-old enters his bout with Tyson following a knockout victory over ex-UFC welterweight contender Mike Perry.

Legendary UFC fighter Michael Bisping launched a scathing attack on Jake Paul during his YouTube show, unimpressed with ‘The Problem Child’s antics. “You are a joke,” Bisping exclaimed.

“You are a disgrace to the combat world. You’re an imposter. You’re a wannabe. You’re a fake. Challenge yourself, you pathetic man, you pathetic individual.

“Fighting is about challenging yourself. Granted, business. Killing it in that regard. But don’t give me this fighter bullshit. That’s what gets on my nerves. The man’s almost 60. He’s almost a pensioner. … Mike Tyson was a terrifying individual. To go up against that man, in his prime, Jesus Christ, he was one of the scariest individuals that we’ve ever seen throughout any combat sport. The man was a straight killer. Was. Again, the key word.”