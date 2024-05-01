Former UFC champion Jose Aldo has expressed his desire to fight on the undercard of the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul match this summer.

Aldo, who is coming out of MMA retirement to face Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301 this weekend, has since ventured into boxing, with three fights under his belt including professional bouts against Esteban Espindola and Jeremy Stephens.

Previously linked with a bout against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Aldo now has his sights set on one of the year’s biggest cards – the Tyson and Paul showdown in Texas on July 20. “I want to do this fight, see where I’m at, see how I do, see how I perform and then I can make a decision,” Aldo shared with MMA Junkie.

He added: “I’m looking at maybe a big boxing fight maybe somewhere down the line later this year. But we’ll revisit that with the UFC once this fight is done with Jonathan Martinez.