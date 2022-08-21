Kamaru Usman has spoken for the first time since losing his title to Leon Edwards on Sunday morning.

The Nigerian nightmare suffered a knockout defeat that stunned spectators and viewers.

The Jamaica-born Briton, however, avenged his loss to Usman, after landing a vicious kick that sent Usman sprawling to the canvas with only seconds left of their five-bout clash.

Usman was winning 3-1 after the fourth round and only needed to avoid a knockout to retain his title and match MMA Greatest of All Time Anderson Silva with six successive title defences.

After the game, Usman tweeted: “Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!”