UFC: Champions mess out sometimes – Kamaru Usman reacts after losing title to Edwards
Kamaru Usman has spoken for the first time since losing his title to Leon Edwards on Sunday morning.
The Nigerian nightmare suffered a knockout defeat that stunned spectators and viewers.
The Jamaica-born Briton, however, avenged his loss to Usman, after landing a vicious kick that sent Usman sprawling to the canvas with only seconds left of their five-bout clash.
Usman was winning 3-1 after the fourth round and only needed to avoid a knockout to retain his title and match MMA Greatest of All Time Anderson Silva with six successive title defences.
After the game, Usman tweeted: “Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!”
EPL: Rooney tells Ten Hag not to play Ronaldo, Rashford against Liverpool
Former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney has urged manager, Erik ten Hag not to play Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford against Liverpool on Monday.
Man United will host Liverpool in a Premier League tie on Monday night at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils head to the game after losing 4-0 to Brentford, while Liverpool drew with Crystal Palace.
“I wouldn’t play Cristiano Ronaldo, and I wouldn’t play Marcus Rashford. If I was in Ten Hag’s position, my main concern would be getting energy on the pitch, and United’s failure to recruit a number nine means they relied on Ronaldo against Brentford, even though he had not trained a lot with the team. He looked like he needed time to get match fit.
“Ten Hag needs energy from his side and that may mean dropping Ronaldo,” Rooney said via the Times.
Usyk defeats Joshua for the second time, retains world heavyweight titles
Oleksandr Usyk has retained his world heavyweight titles with a split decision over Anthony Joshua in rematch in Saudi Arabia.
Judges score the bout, 115-113 Anthony Joshua, 115-113 Oleksandr Usyk and finally 116-112 Oleksandr Usyk.
Joshua put in a far improved performance, but could not beat the speed of Usyk despite rocking the Ukrainian on a number of occasions.
But Joshua’s performance was marred by his post-fight actions as he threw down the title belts after the result was read.
He regained his composure and returned to the ring and gave an emotive speech.
EPL: Still far from perfect – Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Bournemouth
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has insisted his side is “still far from perfect” despite a 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.
The win saw the Gunners maintain their perfect start to the season and go top of the Premier League.
However, Arteta was not happy with his team conceding too many chances to the hosts after the break.
“Still far [from perfect],” Arteta said in an interview with Sky Sports.
“We had some strong periods. In the second half we conceded too many chances for Bournemouth. I’m proud, it’s not easy to come here and win 3-0 but there are still things to prove.
“We started the game really well. We were dominant, precise. The two goals gave us a lot of confidence. Jesus was involved in the goals. His contribution to the team was outstanding.”
