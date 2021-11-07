breaking
UFC 268: Kamaru Usman beats Covington via decision, retains welterweight title
Kamaru Usman has defeated Colby Covington by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-7, 49-46) to retain the UFC welterweight championship.
After their rematch at UFC 268 at the Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Usman described Covington as a tough opponent.
Usman won their first fight with a fifth-round knockout.
He also acknowledged that Covington has improved from their first bout.
Usman subsequently proclaimed himself the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Covington “the second-best guy” in the division.
On his part, Covington admitted that Usman had a better night.
breaking
Death toll hits 42 as six more persons rescued from collapsed building
Six additional persons had been rescued from the rubbles of a 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi last Monday, bringing the number of survivours to 15 last night.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday disclosed this on Saturday. He however, put the number of bodies recovered so far from the rubbles of the 21-storey collapsed building at 42, disclosing that 49 families had filled the missing persons’ register.
He gave these updates yesterday when he again visited the site of the collapsed building alongside the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, among others.
While giving an update on the search and rescue operation at the scene, Sanwo-Olu noted that six additional persons were evacuated alive from the collapsed structure.
With the critical conditions of the survivours, the governor disclosed that they “are currently being treated at the Police Hospital in Falomo, Ikoyi.”
Sanwo-Olu disclosed that 42 bodies had been recovered from the site as at last night, giving a clearer manifest of the number of people that were possibly at the construction site before the building caved in last Monday.
Already, the governor said: “There are additional six people that we have also been able to identify and who were on site when the building collapsed. They were taken to the Police Hospital in Falomo for treatment and some of them have been discharged.
“We have taken the full records of survivours in the incident. This gives a total of 15 people rescued alive. We have a total of 42 bodies that have been recovered,” the governor explained.
He identified the latest survivors to include a 38-year-old woman, Glory Samsom, Ndajor Ahmed, Yunusa Abubaka, Ajiboye Habib, Jeremiah Samson, and one man identified as Emem.
While most of them sustained varying degrees of injury, according to the governor, Samson, 20, is said to be in a coma.
Sanwo-Olu, also, said 49 families had filled the missing persons’ register as at Saturday morning, saying the register had helped the state government to reconcile the details of victims rescued alive and also medically account for bodies recovered.
The governor said identification of bodies by relatives had commenced, adding that DNA examination was being undertaken on some of the bodies difficult to be identified by their families.
Sanwo-Olu said: “There is a sum of money that has been reserved by the state government for succour and to give for befitting burial for those who died in the incident.
“Families that wish to accept it are being supported for the burial arrangement. Also, survivors in hospitals have been given the financial support to help them settle and cope with challenges of feeding in the aftermath of the incident.”
breaking
Malami may lose prestigious SAN title over raid on Justice Odili’s home- NBA president
The Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami may be stripped of the award of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and other legal titles if found wanting in the invasion of the Abuja home of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, by agents of the Federal Government last week.
The President of the NBA, Olumide Akpata who disclosed this on Friday at a special press briefing in Lagos described the operation as egregious and the gathering of an ominous cloud over the judiciary.
Akpata said the raid on Odili was reminiscent of how operatives of the Department of State Services in 2016 raided the homes of seven judges and how a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen (retd.), was “illegally removed from office,” ahead of the 2019 general elections.
Apata vowed that the NBA would stop at nothing to ensure that those behind the latest operation were unmasked and punished, to put a stop to “the assault on the judiciary.”
He said the NBA would not accept the flurry of denials by the Attorney General of the Federal and security agencies that they knew nothing about the operation.
He said the NBA also rejected the panel being set up by the AGF to investigate the matter because the AGF himself has a case to answer and he could not be a judge in his own case.
He, therefore, called on the President, General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to set up an independent panel to unravel the actors behind the invasion of Justice Odili’s home.
Akpata said, “We are calling on the President, the head of the executive government arm of government, to set up an independent panel of inquiry, to look into this assault on the judiciary, which is another arm of government because there is a dark cloud hanging and all fingers are pointing at the executive as being behind this action.
“It behoves Mr President to step in immediately, to set up this panel of inquiry, which, at the minimum, will have a judicial officer and the NBA involved so that we can get to the bottom of this issue and ask: who gave that instruction?”
Akpata said the NBA would also do its own housekeeping, vowing that, “In the event that we find that any lawyer was involved in this unfortunate incident, that lawyer will be subjected to our disciplinary mechanisms and that lawyer will definitely face the music.”
The NBA President said, “We note that the Attorney General of the Federation has reportedly agreed to make himself available for investigation. This is consistent with the position of the National Executive Council of the NBA, to the effect that the Attorney General definitely has questions to answer. However, he cannot subject himself to a panel that he sets up. This is why the panel to be set up by the President is very necessary.
“If the Attorney General is found culpable, then as a lawyer, we will take him before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee and the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee; because if indeed, he is found to have given the directives that led to the invasion of the home of the Justice of the Supreme Court, then he is not fit to hold the office he occupies presently and continue to be the recipient of the privileges the profession has accorded to him.”
Asked by a journalist if the NBA has the power to discipline the AGF, Akpata added, “There is a mechanism, and that is for us to bring him before the LDPC and what does the LPDC do? What is the ultimate sanction, amongst others? He can be stopped from practising law. What does the LPPC do, amongst others? The LPPC can strip him of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria and also the Body of Benchers can reconsider his life membership of that body. So, without mincing words, those are the steps that the NBA can take.”
The NBA President said action was also being taken against the Abuja magistrate, Emmanuel Iyanna, who issued the search warrant leading to the invasion of Justice Odili’s home.
“Questions must be asked of the quality and sufficiency of the materials placed before His Worship before issuing the search warrant in the first place. The NBA National Executive Council believes that even on a cursory reading of the materials placed before His Worship, there is a prima facie evidence that the search warrant ought not to have been issued in the circumstance,” he said.
breaking
MTN, Airtel get approval to operate payment service bank
MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa have received approval in principle to operate a payment service bank (PSB) in the country.
The two leading telcos disclosed in regulatory filings on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Friday.
The two firms would be required to fulfil a number of conditions before the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued regulatory licence for them to start operations.
To operate a payment service bank in Nigeria, one of the conditions is to meet a minimum capital requirement of $12.2 million (N5 billion). This is a condition MTN Nigeria and Airtel could easily meet
