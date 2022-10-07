UEL: Erik ten Hag criticises two Man United stars after 3-2 win over Omonia

Manchester boss, Erik ten Hag has criticised Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia for their performance in Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The home side went ahead in the first half, but Manchester United hit back with a double from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Anthony Martial to seal the victory.

Sancho and Malacia pulled off and were replaced. The former Ajax boss said he was concerned by his side’s left flank in the opening 45 minutes.

When asked if Sancho and Malacia were substituted because they were at fault for Omonia Nicosia’s opening goal, Ten Hag replied: “It was not what I was unhappy with.

“It was the movement with our ball, the width on the left side, for me it was not a good first half.

“The movement from behind the defending line, so I hoped with Luke and Marcus we could get more effect from that and in my opinion that happened.”