SPORTS
UEFA threatens to expel Real Madrid Barcelona ,Juventus from Champions League
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus could be excluded from the Champions League as the three European giants continue to persevere with a Super League.
Following the failed launch of the European Super League last year, the two LaLiga clubs and Serie A side refused to formally withdraw from the proposal.
With a Madrid court having authorised UEFA to sanction the three clubs who still want to launch a breakaway competition, Ceferin insists the governing body will act – once the appeal process is dealt with.
Speaking in an interview with French outlet L’Equipe, Ceferin said of the situation: ‘First, the decision can always be appealed. When the process is over, we can act…
‘It is possible to punish any club… Some doubt it. They are wrong. The rules are the same for everyone.
‘And if I commented on what people say every day. They also complain that UEFA earns billions, while 93.5 per cent of the income goes to the clubs. How do you explain this if no one is listening?
‘Believe me or not, but all clubs are treated the same, whether they are from Slovenia, my country, or whether they are big names in European football.’
When directly asked if UEFA could exclude Real, Barca and Juve from UEFA competition, Ceferin said: ‘Of course it is possible. But it is the [decision of the] UEFA Disciplinary Committee, which is independent.’
In the same interview, Ceferin also admitted that UEFA’s original concept of awarding two extra places in the Champions League from 2024 onwards to teams with higher co-efficients was an error of judgement.
It comes after a rethink that will see two extra spots awarded to nations who collectively performed best in Europe.
SPORTS
Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi, Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah set to dump England for Ghana
Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi are set to switch national allegiances from England to Ghana.
The Arsenal and Chelsea youngsters, who have featured heavily for England’s youth teams, will now be opting to use their Ghanaian passports according to football.london.
Nketiah is England U21’s all-time top scorer, while Hudson-Odoi has played an England friendly, but neither situations stop them from changing allegiances.
The move would offer both Premier League stars the opportunity to play in the 2022 World Cup, coming up in November in Qatar.
The Black Stars of Ghana made it to the World Cup by drawing both legs of their play offs with the Super Eagles of Nigeria and qualifying on the FIFA away goal rule.
Both players, who may not find spaces in the Gareth Southgate’s England team, would easily walk into the Ghanaian first team for the World Cup.
SPORTS
Karim Adeyemi joins Borussia Dortmund as Erling Haaland’s replacement
German-Nigerian football star, Karim Adeyemi has joined Borussia Dortmund from FC Salzburg to replace striker Erling Haaland who is joining Manchester City.
The Bundesliga club said 20-year-old Adeyemi signed a contract through June 2027 after completing a medical examination in earlier in the day.
“Adeyemi is a highly talented, young German international who through his strong finishing and incredible pace will make a valuable addition to our attacking play,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.
Sebastian Kehl, who will take over from Zorc next season, noted that Adeyemi was a Dortmund fan in his youth and that he decided to sign for the club despite “several offers from Europe’s top leagues.”
He told the Dortmund website that he has always been a fan of the club, known as the black and yellow.
“As a young boy, I was fascinated by black and yellow fast-paced soccer,” he said.
“That’s why I quickly decided that I would like to join Borussia when I heard about Dortmund’s interest. I also deliberately signed for the long term because I’m convinced that we’ll be an exciting team.”
Born in Germany to a Nigerian father, Adeyemi, leads the Austrian Bundesliga with 19 goals, and he has scored three for Salzburg in the Champions League. He made his Germany debut in a World Cup qualifier against Armenia and scored his first international goal last September.
SPORTS
Yusuf invites Buhari, 29 others to U.S. for Mexico, Ecuador friendlies
Defender Ibrahim Buhari of Plateau United, goalkeepers OJo Olorunleke of Enyimba, Akwa United’s Adewale Adeyinka and five other home-based players are among 30 players listed, yesterday, by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for Super Eagles’ friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador in the United States on May 28 and June 2 respectively.
The list compiled by Super Eagles’ First Assistant Coach, Salisu Yusuf, also includes Captain Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who missed Nigeria’s ill-fated Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana and Cyril Dessers, who last played for Nigeria in 2020.
Nigeria will meet Mexico at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on May 28, before flying to New Jersey to tackle Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison, on June 2.
The other home-based players in Yusuf’s team are Enyimba’s Victor Mbaoma, Ishaq Rafiu (Rivers United), Isa Ali (Remo Stars), Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United) and Babatunde Afeez Nosiru (Kwara United).
According to NFF, only 25 players will make the final list for the tour, which is preparatory to next month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Sierra Leone in Abuja on June 9 and São Tomé & Príncipe in Marrakech, Morocco on June 13.
Apart from the newcomers, also in the list are the usual squad members including Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); and Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland).
Others are Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Azubuike Okechukwu (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey); Samson Tijani (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria); and Alhassan Yusuf (Royal Antwerp FC, Belgium).
Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze; Ademola Lookman (Leicester City); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain) and Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England) complete the list.
Latest News
- Ashley Graham shows off her postpartum figure while posing nude four months after giving birth to twins
- Twitter founder Jack Dorsey says he agrees with Elon Musk that Trump’s account should be reinstated
- ISWAP terrorists release photos of attack carried out on Borno community, confirm killing many people
- Bill Gates tests positive for COVID
- Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi, Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah set to dump England for Ghana
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
House of Representatives secures six million litres of aviation fuel for airlines after emergency meeting
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey says he agrees with Elon Musk that Trump’s account should be reinstated
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigeria confirms outbreak of Monkeypox with 558 cases, eight deaths
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: New Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly decides who he will keep at Stamford Bridge
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: Tuchel clashes with Chelsea players ahead of FA Cup final
-
NEWS2 days ago
Over 51,000 ‘repentant’ Boko Haram fighters, families surrender, now in custody
-
NEWS2 days ago
AMCON takes over former Lagos PDP chairman, Segun Adewale’s properties over N1.8b debt
-
LIFESTYLES14 hours ago
Ethiopia, Nigeria top list of 10 African countries with the most beautiful women!