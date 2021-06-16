UEFA take final decision on banning Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus from Champions League

UEFA have admitted Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona into next season’s Champions League, despite their refusal to pull out of the proposed breakaway European Super League (ESL) project.

The European football governing body confirmed it has sent out admission letters to all the clubs that will participate in the competition.

Disciplinary proceedings against Juve, Barca and Real have also been suspended by UEFA’s independent appeals body.

“Admission letters have been sent to all clubs participating in next season’s Uefa club competitions today,” UEFA said on Tuesday.

Juve, Barca and Real are the last of the 12 clubs who signed up to the Super League, not to have distanced themselves from the breakaway project.

The English Premier League Big Six all pulled out, along with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.