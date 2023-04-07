UEFA president berates Messi over Martinez’s World Cup misbehaviour

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has berated Argentina captain Lionel Messi for not stopping Emiliano Martinez from behaving the way he did after they won the World Cup in December.

The UEFA chief felt Messi should have done something to stop the goalkeeper’s celebrations.

Martinez came into controversy for what he did following their victory as the Aston Villa goalkeeper celebrated by holding the trophy to his crotch area.

Martinez then went on to mock France’s Kylian Mbappe during an open bus parade.

According to Marca, Ceferin said: “Messi should have said something, told him to stop doing that, to show some respect.”

The UEFA boss pointed to one of the occasions when Emi Martinez made fun of Kylian Mbappe during the penalty shootout.

“I can’t understand why he made fun of Mbappé. That’s not sportsmanship. It was primitive,” he said.