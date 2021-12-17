SPORTS
UEFA Nations League draw in full
The draw for the group stage of the next UEFA Nations League has been confirmed which sees England in the group of death.
The Three Lions will seek revenge against Italy, who beat them in the final of Euro 2020 this summer, while also facing rivals Germany and foes Hungary, fresh from earning a 1-1 draw at Wembley in October.
Gareth Southgate and co reached the final four of the Nations League in 2019 but failed to make the same stage last time out.
Wales will play Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland, looking to avoid relegation in what will be a difficult task.
Meanwhile, Scotland and Republic of Ireland are set to meet in League B, additionally facing tough trips to Ukraine and Armenia as they battle for promotion in League A.
Finally of the home nations, Northern Ireland will face Kosovo, Greece and one of Cyprus or Estonia.
France won the second edition of the Nations League, beating Spain 2-1 in October at the San Siro, making Didier Deschamps’ side the second to triumph in the Nations League after Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to victory two years ago.
The first six matchdays of the group stage are set take place in June and September.
They will somewhat act as warm-up matches nations who have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, taking place this winter.
But the 2021-21 Nations League is not over yet.
In March, there will be a relegation play-off to determine which of the following nations will remain in League C and who will be drop down to League D.
Moldova face Kazakhstan and Cyprus are up against Estonia.
The first legs are on March 24 with the second legs on March 29, the same dates as the World Cup qualifying play-offs which Scotland and Wales are involved in.
UEFA Nations League 2021-22 draw in full:
League A:
Group A1: Austria, Croatia, Denmark, France
Group A2: Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain
Group A3: Hungary, England, Germany, Italy
Group A4: Wales, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium
League B:
Group B1: Armenia, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Ukraine
Group B2: Albania, Isreal, Russia, Iceland
Group B3: Montenegro, Romania, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group B4: Slovenia, Serbia, Norway, Sweden
League C:
Group C1: Faroe Islands, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Turkey
Group C2: Cyprus/Estonia, Kosovo, Greece, Northern Ireland
Group C3: Kazakhstan/Moldova, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Slovakia
Group C4: Gibraltar, Georgia, North Macedonia, Bulgaria
League D:
Group D1: Latvia, Andorra, Kazakhstan/Moldova, Liechtenstein
Group D2: Malta, Cyprus/Estonia, San Marino
SPORTS
Four more Premier League games postponed as Covid cases spiral out of control
Four matches in the Premier League scheduled for this weekend have been postponed after a host of clubs suffered Covid-19 outbreaks.
It follows the news that Manchester United’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion was called off on Thursday.
Southampton against Brentford, Watford versus Crystal Palace, Norwich’s game at West Ham United and Everton’s encounter with Leicester City have all been called off.
The Premier League announced earlier today that it intended to continue with the current season despite calls for a firebreak.
But in a statement, the league was forced to explain the four further postponements, mostly relating to an insufficient amount of players.
“The Board has agreed to postpone the matches after assessing individual club requests this evening,” it began.
“Brentford FC have an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. This has resulted in their training ground being closed which means they are unable to prepare for Saturday’s match.
“Watford FC also continue to have an ongoing outbreak, resulting in their training ground being closed, and have an insufficient number of players available to fulfil their match.
“Norwich City FC have an insufficient number of players available to fulfil their match due to COVID-19, injuries and other illnesses.
“Leicester City FC have a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad which has left the club with an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the match. The club’s first-team training ground was closed this morning to help contain the outbreak.
“The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs.
SPORTS
Dele Alli dumps Pep Guardiola’s daughter for a model
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Dele Alli has dumped Pep Guardiola’s daughter, Maria, and is now being seen with the model, Nicole Berry.
Dele Alli and Maria were lovers and had been seen kissing and coming out of Starbucks together.
The two are no longer an item, if they ever were, according to The Sun, UK.
Dele was spotted on a date with Nicole Berry, with the newspaper publishing a photo in which the two are seen holding hands.
According to the newspaper, it was in fact a double date, as the Tottenham star and Nicole Berry were with Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell and Sofia Cretaro, who is also a model and Nicole’s friend.
They were spotted at Sexy Fish restaurant in Mayfair, London, before heading to the Chiltern Firehouse hotel.
SPORTS
Arsenal beat West Ham to move above them into fourth as Arteta embraces life without Aubameyang
Arsenal leapfrogged West Ham United in the Premier League table to go fourth thanks to a convincing 2-0 win at the Emirates on Wednesday.
Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring only three minutes after half-time, coolly slotting past Lukasz Fabianski once Alexandre Lacazette, wearing the armband, played him through.
But Fabianski would spectacularly deny Lacazette from the penalty spot later in the second half when Vladimir Coufal was sent off for a highly contentious second yellow card.
Substitute Emile Smith Rowe then sealed the three points on late a counter attack as Mikel Arteta picked up his sixth successive home win.
There were no shortage of talking points in the lead-up to the match, as the top-four both came off the back of Arteta’s hotly-debated decision to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy after yet another disciplinary breach.
