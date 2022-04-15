Connect with us

SPORTS

UEFA includes Modric, Rudiger, Walker, others in Champions League all-star XI [Full list]

Published

18 hours ago

on

UEFA on Thursday, included Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker in the Champions League team all-star XI of this week.

UEFA released the Champions League team in a post on its website on Thursday following the conclusion of the quarter-final second leg fixtures.

Modric, Rudiger and Walker were impressive for their respective clubs during the last-8 second leg ties.

Below is the UEFA Champions League team all-star XI:

Goalkeeper
Ederson (Man. City) – 7 points

Defenders
Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) – 13 points

Reinildo (Atlético) – 9 points

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) – 9 points

John Stones (Man. City) – 10 points

Kyle Walker (Man. City) – 9 points

Midfielders
Mason Mount (Chelsea) – 10 points

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) – 9 points

Forwards
Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) – 8 points

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 10 points

Timo Werner (Chelsea) – 10 points

SPORTS

FA Cup: Klopp makes fresh demand ahead of Man City semi-final

Published

18 hours ago

on

April 15, 2022

By

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has said he wants his players to find another gear against Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

The German tactician has called on his team to improve on their performance from last weekend’s Premier League clash.

The Reds drew 2-2 after twice trailing against City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

“City were really strong last week and we were not at our best,” Klopp told reporters on Thursday.

“I’d like to see a game where we are at our best. That would be nice, could be a surprise if all of a sudden we are good!

“The boys did a lot of good stuff in the game, but there were a couple of things and I know that we can perform to a different level,” he added.

Liverpool qualified for the FA Cup semi-final for the first time under Klopp, who took charge at Anfield in October 2015, thanks to a late winner from Diogo Jota against Nottingham Forest last month.

SPORTS

UCL: I didn’t criticise Atletico Madrid – Guardiola makes denial

Published

2 days ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has said he never criticised Diego Simeone’s style of football before their Champions League quarter-final second leg tie on Wednesday.

Manchester City overcame the Spaniard 1-0 on aggregate after the two legs, playing out a goalless draw at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night.

Guardiola was at the centre of a lot of attention after he was quoted to have criticised the Spaniards for time wasting and defensive football of which Manchester were found culprits on Wednesday night.

After last night’s hard fought victory, City were criticised for their time-wasting tactics, which got under the skin of Atletico Madrid.

“Make no mistake, I didn’t criticise Atletico,” Guardiola told reporters after the game.

“I said that it’s always difficult to attack against a team that defends very well.

“I didn’t expect anything else from Atletico, I said it in the press conference, it was a completely different game,” he said.

On City’s time wasting tactics, the Spanish gaffer added, “There were throw-ins.

“We tried to take them. We didn’t know what to do and it was a back and forth…. That’s all there was to it.”

SPORTS

Real Madrid’s former player, Freddy Rincon is dead

Published

2 days ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

Former Real Madrid player, Freddy Rincon is dead.

Freddy Rincon died at the age of 55 on Wednesday night.

The former Colombia captain died after he sustained severe head injuries in a car crash that occurred in the city of Cali earlier this week.

Reacting, Real Madrid, in a statement via its website on Thursday, expressed regret over the passing of Rincon.

The statement read: “Real Madrid CF, its Chairman and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Freddy Rincón, a Real Madrid player between 1995 and 1996.

“Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and its love and affection to all his relatives, teammates and coaches, their clubs and all their loved ones.

“Real Madrid extends its condolences to all of Madridismo.”

Rincon won 1 Club World Cup and 2 Brazilian Leagues with Corinthians, 2 Colombian Leagues with América de Cali and 1 Colombian Cup with Independiente Santa Fe during his playing career.

