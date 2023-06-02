Friday, June 2, 2023
FOOTBALL

UEFA Charge Jose Mourinho For Abusing Referee After Europa League Final

By Online Editor
0
UEFA Charge Jose Mourinho For Abusing Referee After Europa League Final

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


Jose Mourinho was filmed repeatedly calling English referee Anthony Taylor a “disgrace”© AFP

UEFA began disciplinary proceedings on Friday against AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho for using insulting and abusive language against the referee in the Europa League final against Sevilla. Mourinho was filmed repeatedly calling English referee Anthony Taylor a “disgrace” in a profanity-laced tirade in the stadium car park in Budapest after Wednesday’s final, which Roma lost in a penalty shootout. Roma will also be charged after their supporters threw objects and lit fireworks and caused crowd disturbances. Sevilla were charged with similar infractions.

Taylor booked 13 players, seven of them Roma players, while the bad-tempered game was littered with delays due to the unusually high number of fouls.

The English referee was then targeted by angry Roma supporters at Budapest Airport.

Referees’ body PGMOL said: “We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the UEFA Europa League final.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Previous article
Manchester United Face Antony Fitness Blow Ahead Of FA Cup Final
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network