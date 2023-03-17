UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast?

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concluded with some emphatic performances. Recrod champions Real Madrid hammered Liverpool 6-2 on an aggregate while Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar starring Paris Saint-German were no match for German giants Bayern Munich. Italian teams have undoubtedly punched above their weight in the last round, with Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan all qualifying to the next round with impressive performances. From England, Manchester City and Cheslea have progressed while Spain is being solely represented by Real Madrid. Benfica is the only team from Portugal to have made it this far in the tournament.

The two-legged quarter-finals will be held on April 11 and 12 while the reverse fixtures are scheduled a week later on April 18 and 19. The semi-finals will then be held on May 9/10 and May 16/17 while the final will take place in Turkey on June 10.

When will the Champions League Quarter-final Draw take place?

The Champions League Quarter-final Draw will take place on Friday, March 17.

Where will the Champions League Quarter-final Draw take place?

The Champions League Quarter-final Draw will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

What time will the Champions League Quarter-final Draw start?

The Champions League Quarter-final Draw will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Champions League Quarter-final Draw?

The Champions League Quarter-final Draw will be broadcasted Live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Champions League Quarter-final Draw?

The Champions League Round of 16 matches will be streaming live on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)