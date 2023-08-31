Manchester United will face the Bayern Munich of Harry Kane in this season’s Champions League while Thursday’s draw for the group stage also placed Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United together. Appearing in Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in 20 years, Saudi-owned Newcastle will face AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund as well as Qatar-backed PSG in a tough Group F, while Bayern and United were joined by FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray in Group A.

A look at all the UEFA Champions League groups –

Group A: Bayern Munich (GER), Manchester United (ENG), FC Copenhagen (DEN), Galatasaray (TUR)

Group B: Sevilla (ESP), Arsenal (ENG), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Lens (FRA)

Group C: Napoli (ITA), Real Madrid (ESP), Braga (POR), Union Berlin (GER)

Group D: Benfica (POR), Inter Milan (ITA), Salzburg (AUT), Real Sociedad (ESP)

Group E: Feyenoord (NED), Atletico Madrid (ESP), Lazio (ITA), Celtic (SCO)

Group F: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), AC Milan (ITA), Newcastle United (ENG)

Group G: Manchester City (ENG), RB Leipzig (GER), Red Star Belgrade (SRB), Young Boys (SUI)

Group H: Barcelona (ESP), Porto (POR), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Royal Antwerp (BEL)

