UEFA Champions League 2023 Final, Manchester City vs Inter Milan LIVE Updates:Manchester City and Inter Milan are tied 0-0 at half-time. Manchester City are looking to achieve the illusive treble as they take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League 2023 final on Sunday. City have already won Premier League and FA Cup titles and they are on the verge of the becoming the second team after Manchester United (1999) to achieve the illusive feat. Inter Milan, on the other hand, had a tricky route to the final and will be looking to stop the Pep Guardiola juggernaut. (Match Centre)

Manchester City Starting XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Carson, Foden, Palmer, Lewis.

Inter Milan Starting XI: Onana, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Dzeko, Martinez.

Subs: Gagliardini, de Vrij, Gosens, Correa, Bellanova, Asllani, Cordaz, Mkhitaryan, D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Lukaku, Handanovic.

