Holders Manchester City and other top European clubs will learn their Champions League fate for this season when the draw for the group stage takes place in Monaco on Thursday. Pep Guardiola’s side finally won the trophy for the first time when they defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in last season’s final in Istanbul in June. City headline Pot A featuring Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Feyenoord, Sevilla and Benfica. 14-time champions Real Madrid will be in Pot 2, alongwith Arsenal, who return to tournament since the 2016-17 season.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are the other two Premier League representatives, with the Magpies back in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

When will the UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Group Stage Draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Group Stage Draw will take on Thursday, August 31.

Where will the UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Group Stage Draw take place?

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Group Stage Draw will take place in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

What time will the UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Group Stage Draw start?

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Group Stage Draw will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Group Stage Draw?

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Group Stage Draw will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Group Stage Draw?

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Group Stage Draw will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

