UEFA cancels Champions League round of 16 fixtures, to repeat draw

UEFA has declared the Champions League draw void following a series of mistakes during the process on Monday morning.

Manchester United had been paired against Paris Saint-Germain, but only after being erroneously paired with Villarreal initially.

The Red Devils were then mistakenly left off the list of possible opponents to face Atletico Madrid.

After clubs sought clarification from the European governing body on what had happened, UEFA announced the ties would be redrawn at 2pm on Monday.

“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16,” a statement said.

“As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET.”