UECL: It makes me feel old – Mourinho breaks down in tears after winning trophy with Roma

Roma boss, Jose Mourinho, could not hold back tears after guiding the Serie A side to their first ever European trophy since 2008.

Mourinho said this particular trophy makes him feel old, having been told that only him, Sir Alex Ferguson and Giovanni Trapattoni won trophies in three different decades. Old in the sense that these men he is sharing history with are well above seventy years old.

Roma won the Europa Conference League last night, beating Dutch club, Feyenoord 1-0 in Tirana.

Mourinho ended Roma’s 14-year wait for a trophy and also made history as the first manager to win all of Uefa’s major European trophies.

He has already won the Champions League, Europa League and Uefa Cup. The only goal of the match came in the first half through Nicolo Zaniolo.

The former Chelsea boss has a perfect record in European finals, having overseen five wins in five finals with Porto, Inter, Manchester United and now Roma.

He also becomes only the second manager after the legendary Giovanni Trapattoni to win five major European titles.

Mourinho became particularly emotional after collecting his medal, wiping away tears, and almost broke down when giving his post-match interview.

Fighting back tears while speaking to Sky Sport Italia, he said: “There are so many things going through my head. So many things at the same time.

“This remains in the history of Roma, but also mine. I was told only I, Sir Alex [Ferguson] and Giovanni Trapattoni won trophies in three different decades. It makes me feel a little old, but it’s nice for my career!

“Now I will go on vacation and sit on the beach to think about all this for a while!”