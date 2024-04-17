Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has blamed referee, Istvan Kovacs for their Champions League exit.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite coming into the second leg of their quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain with a 3-2 advantage, the LaLiga giants were eliminated in front of their fans.

Raphinha gave Barca the lead, before Kovacs sent off Ronald Araujo for a last-man tackle.

- Advertisement -

From then on, Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha and Kylian Mbappe (brace) scored to send PSG through.

Xavi, who also saw red in the game, said afterwards: “It’s a pity, our Champions League is over due to the referee’s mistake.

“I just told the referee that he’s been a disaster. It’s the reality.”