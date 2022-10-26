UCL: Lionel Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record after scoring two goals in PSG’s latest win

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Lionel Messi has moved above his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo for most goals scored from outside the box in the UEFA Champions League.

Messi achieved the feat after scoring two goals in PSG’s Champions League 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday night at the Parc des Princes.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a brace, with his first being a delightful effort in the 19th minute following an assist from teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Messi then grabbed his second of the night in the 44th minute, again Mbappe the assister as the Argentine captain fired home from the edge of the box.

In doing so, Messi breaks the record for the highest number of goals in the Champions League from outside the box.

Ronaldo was level with the former Barcelona captain heading into PSG’s clash with Maccabi Haifa on 22.

Messi’s second effort of the night against the Israeli club now takes his tally to a record-breaking 23.