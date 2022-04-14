SPORTS
UCL: I didn’t criticise Atletico Madrid – Guardiola makes denial
Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has said he never criticised Diego Simeone’s style of football before their Champions League quarter-final second leg tie on Wednesday.
Manchester City overcame the Spaniard 1-0 on aggregate after the two legs, playing out a goalless draw at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night.
Guardiola was at the centre of a lot of attention after he was quoted to have criticised the Spaniards for time wasting and defensive football of which Manchester were found culprits on Wednesday night.
After last night’s hard fought victory, City were criticised for their time-wasting tactics, which got under the skin of Atletico Madrid.
“Make no mistake, I didn’t criticise Atletico,” Guardiola told reporters after the game.
“I said that it’s always difficult to attack against a team that defends very well.
“I didn’t expect anything else from Atletico, I said it in the press conference, it was a completely different game,” he said.
On City’s time wasting tactics, the Spanish gaffer added, “There were throw-ins.
“We tried to take them. We didn’t know what to do and it was a back and forth…. That’s all there was to it.”
SPORTS
Real Madrid’s former player, Freddy Rincon is dead
Former Real Madrid player, Freddy Rincon is dead.
Freddy Rincon died at the age of 55 on Wednesday night.
The former Colombia captain died after he sustained severe head injuries in a car crash that occurred in the city of Cali earlier this week.
Reacting, Real Madrid, in a statement via its website on Thursday, expressed regret over the passing of Rincon.
The statement read: “Real Madrid CF, its Chairman and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Freddy Rincón, a Real Madrid player between 1995 and 1996.
“Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and its love and affection to all his relatives, teammates and coaches, their clubs and all their loved ones.
“Real Madrid extends its condolences to all of Madridismo.”
Rincon won 1 Club World Cup and 2 Brazilian Leagues with Corinthians, 2 Colombian Leagues with América de Cali and 1 Colombian Cup with Independiente Santa Fe during his playing career.
SPORTS
Champions League: Tuchel reveals who to blame as Chelsea crash out against Real Madrid
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has slammed refereeing decisions taken against his team, after they were eliminated from the Champions League.
The Blues went into the second leg of their quarter-final clash against Real Madrid trailing 3-1.
But they managed to go 3-0 up at the Bernabeu, before the LaLiga side scored twice to win 5-4 on aggregate.
Tuchel has now expressed his anger over a VAR decision, to rule out another second-half goal for Chelsea before they scored their third of the evening.
Marcos Alonso was adjudged to have handled before smashing the ball past Thibaut Courtois.
Referee Szymon Marciniak ruled the goal out without checking the VAR monitor.
Tuchel claims officials do not have the “courage” to give decisions against Real.
He said: “[It’s] not only today. When you play against Real Madrid, maybe you don’t expect everyone has the courage. I felt the little decisions in the first leg and today as well.
“I didn’t see the goal but I am super disappointed he didn’t come out and check it on it’s own. You should stay the boss and not give the decisions to someone in a chair and who is isolated.”
SPORTS
UCL: Bayern Munich coach, Nagelsmann gives reason for his side’s defeat to Villarreal
Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann has given a reason for his side’s Champions League defeat to Villarreal.
Bayern Munich lost 2-1 on aggregate against Villarreal on Tuesday.
The second leg tie ended in a 1-1 draw last night in Germany, while Villarreal won Bayern Munich 1-0 in the first leg.
“We are out of the German Cup, out of the Champions League. I don’t think this is good enough for Bayern. We had the semifinals as our minimum goal and we failed to achieve it,” Nagelsmann said at his post-match press conference.
“It counts as one of my top three defeats.
“We knew they could defend. At the end we missed that second goal. The pressure was good. We defended well. We dominated them for much of the game, but it matters little because we’re eliminated,” he said.
