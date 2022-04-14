UCL: I didn’t criticise Atletico Madrid – Guardiola makes denial

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has said he never criticised Diego Simeone’s style of football before their Champions League quarter-final second leg tie on Wednesday.

Manchester City overcame the Spaniard 1-0 on aggregate after the two legs, playing out a goalless draw at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night.

Guardiola was at the centre of a lot of attention after he was quoted to have criticised the Spaniards for time wasting and defensive football of which Manchester were found culprits on Wednesday night.

After last night’s hard fought victory, City were criticised for their time-wasting tactics, which got under the skin of Atletico Madrid.

“Make no mistake, I didn’t criticise Atletico,” Guardiola told reporters after the game.

“I said that it’s always difficult to attack against a team that defends very well.

“I didn’t expect anything else from Atletico, I said it in the press conference, it was a completely different game,” he said.

On City’s time wasting tactics, the Spanish gaffer added, “There were throw-ins.

“We tried to take them. We didn’t know what to do and it was a back and forth…. That’s all there was to it.”