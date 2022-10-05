UCL: Graham Potter refuses to name Mendy Chelsea’s number one goalkeeper

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has refused to name Edouard Mendy the number one goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa Arrizabalaga may retain his place in Chelsea’s goal when they face AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The former Brighton manager said he was not ready to put any labels on who his first choice keeper is.

“I’m in no rush to label anyone one or two or anything like that. I want to help Edou get fit and ready to play, which he’s done really well so far,” Potter told reporters.

“Then we’ve got two goalkeepers, and in an ideal world, you want football to decide. We’ve got two we really believe in and that’s a really good situation for us.”