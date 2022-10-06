in SPORTS

UCL: Champions League leading scorers, most assists so far after Wednesday’s fixtures

Following the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League group stage match-day three fixtures on Wednesday night, below are the current leading scorers and assists in the Europe top-flight competition so far.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is currently the leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League for the 2022/2023 season.

The Norwegian striker netted a brace for Man City as they defeated Copenhagen 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Behind Haaland is Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane, who currently has four goals to his name.

Top scorers in the 2022/2023 Champions League so far:
5 goals – Erling Haaland (Man City)
4 goals – Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)
3 goals – Jude Bellingham (Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Noah Okafor (Salzburg), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Piotr Zieliński (Napoli), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Most assists in the 2022/23 Champions League so far:
4 assists – João Cancelo (Man City)
3 assists – Ángel Di María (Juventus), André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

The Champions League group stage match-day four will commence next week.

 

