UCL: Bayern Munich coach, Nagelsmann gives reason for his side’s defeat to Villarreal

Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger has blamed his teammates for the defeat to Real Madrid that saw them crashing out of the Champions League.

Chelsea won the game 3-2 at the Bernabeu, but could not progress to the semi-finals, having been beaten 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture.

The Blues crashed out of the Champions League 5-4 on aggregate last night and may now end the season without a trophy.

The west Londoners came into the second leg tie with character, putting on a superb display, which appeared to have given them a comfortable win after taking a 3-0 lead (4-3 on aggregate) with Mason Mount, Rudiger and Timo Werner all getting on the scoresheet.

However, Real Madrid came back after Luka Modric made a stunning assist, which Rodrygo fired in to send the match to extra-time.

Karim Benzema, again headed home to secure a 5-4 aggregate win.

Rudiger said it was some mistake by the Blues that saw them crash out, but also reserved praise for his teammates for such a performance on the night.

“The positive is we didn’t give up,” he said at the post match press conference.

“Not many teams can dominate as we did. But it is over the two legs, if you make these mistakes that we do, you get punished.

“The game plan was to find our no 10s with Ruben and Mason between Casemiro, we got the goal and we controlled it. We didn’t panic and did it quite well. In the second half, we scored goals and we did everything we could.

“It was a do or die for us. I think before the game, nobody thought we would have a 3-0 but the individual class comes to light with Modric and Benzema. Now we are here.”