UCL: Bayern Munich coach, Nagelsmann gives reason for his side’s defeat to Villarreal
Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann has given a reason for his side’s Champions League defeat to Villarreal.
Bayern Munich lost 2-1 on aggregate against Villarreal on Tuesday.
The second leg tie ended in a 1-1 draw last night in Germany, while Villarreal won Bayern Munich 1-0 in the first leg.
“We are out of the German Cup, out of the Champions League. I don’t think this is good enough for Bayern. We had the semifinals as our minimum goal and we failed to achieve it,” Nagelsmann said at his post-match press conference.
“It counts as one of my top three defeats.
“We knew they could defend. At the end we missed that second goal. The pressure was good. We defended well. We dominated them for much of the game, but it matters little because we’re eliminated,” he said.
Champions League: Tuchel reveals who to blame as Chelsea crash out against Real Madrid
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has slammed refereeing decisions taken against his team, after they were eliminated from the Champions League.
The Blues went into the second leg of their quarter-final clash against Real Madrid trailing 3-1.
But they managed to go 3-0 up at the Bernabeu, before the LaLiga side scored twice to win 5-4 on aggregate.
Tuchel has now expressed his anger over a VAR decision, to rule out another second-half goal for Chelsea before they scored their third of the evening.
Marcos Alonso was adjudged to have handled before smashing the ball past Thibaut Courtois.
Referee Szymon Marciniak ruled the goal out without checking the VAR monitor.
Tuchel claims officials do not have the “courage” to give decisions against Real.
He said: “[It’s] not only today. When you play against Real Madrid, maybe you don’t expect everyone has the courage. I felt the little decisions in the first leg and today as well.
“I didn’t see the goal but I am super disappointed he didn’t come out and check it on it’s own. You should stay the boss and not give the decisions to someone in a chair and who is isolated.”
Rudiger blames Chelsea teammates over defeat to Real Madrid
Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger has blamed his teammates for the defeat to Real Madrid that saw them crashing out of the Champions League.
Chelsea won the game 3-2 at the Bernabeu, but could not progress to the semi-finals, having been beaten 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture.
The Blues crashed out of the Champions League 5-4 on aggregate last night and may now end the season without a trophy.
The west Londoners came into the second leg tie with character, putting on a superb display, which appeared to have given them a comfortable win after taking a 3-0 lead (4-3 on aggregate) with Mason Mount, Rudiger and Timo Werner all getting on the scoresheet.
However, Real Madrid came back after Luka Modric made a stunning assist, which Rodrygo fired in to send the match to extra-time.
Karim Benzema, again headed home to secure a 5-4 aggregate win.
Rudiger said it was some mistake by the Blues that saw them crash out, but also reserved praise for his teammates for such a performance on the night.
“The positive is we didn’t give up,” he said at the post match press conference.
“Not many teams can dominate as we did. But it is over the two legs, if you make these mistakes that we do, you get punished.
“The game plan was to find our no 10s with Ruben and Mason between Casemiro, we got the goal and we controlled it. We didn’t panic and did it quite well. In the second half, we scored goals and we did everything we could.
“It was a do or die for us. I think before the game, nobody thought we would have a 3-0 but the individual class comes to light with Modric and Benzema. Now we are here.”
Robert Lewandowski ‘agrees’ terms to join Barcelona as he ‘tells Bayern Munich he won’t sign a new contract’
Bayern Munich superstar, Robert Lewandowski has reportedly agreed term to join Barcelona after infoming his German club that he won’t sign a new contract.
The striker’s current deal with the club expires in the summer of 2023 and he has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks.
Polish television channel TVP Sport have reported that the 33-year-old has told the club’s CEO and veteran goalkeeper Oliver Kahn that he plans to leave the club and has agreed personal terms with Barcelona.
It’s said that ‘all the terms of the contract have been agreed’ and that Bayern Munich are already preparing for life without the Polish international.
If Lewandowski makes a move to Spain, he would become the first Polish player to ever represent Barcelona.
The Catalan giants have already made impressive progress since club legend Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman as manager.
Spanish publication Sport last week reported that Lewandowski ‘will do everything’ to join Barcelona and that the Spanish side could offer Sergino Dest in return who is a target of the reigning Bundesliga champions.
In his eight seasons at the club he has gone on to become one of their greatest ever players and is only behind Gerd Muller in their all-time record scorer list. In total, Lewandowski has scored a phenomenal 340 goals in 369 appearances since joining the club from rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014.
