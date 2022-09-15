SPORTS
UCL: Aubameyang breaks silence on Tuchel’s sack by Chelsea, Potter’s style
Chelsea striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reacted to the club’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel as their manager.
Aubamayang said the sacking of the German by Chelsea owners left the former PSG boss ‘frustrated and sad’.
The Gabon international, however, urged his teammates to ‘adapt quickly’ to the new boss, Graham Potter’s methods.
Tuchel was sacked over a week ago following the Blues 1-0 Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.
Aubameyang and Tuchel worked together at Borussia Dortmund before the Gabonese joined Arsenal a couple years ago.
Aubameyang, who left Arsenal for Barcelona in February, returned to London to lead the Blues’ attack under Tuchel only for the German to be dismissed days after he [Aubameyang] joined.
When asked about Tuchel’s departure, Aubameyang told Hayters TV after Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday evening: “Everyone knows the relationship that I had with Thomas.
“It’s always sad when someone leaves the club. Obviously, I just saw him for a few days.
“When you play football you have to adapt very quickly to some moments in the season, this can happen.”
Asked if he’s spoken to Tuchel since his exit, Aubameyang replied: “Not yet.
“I think he was a bit frustrated and sad, obviously, I will try to talk to him as soon as possible.
“It’s been a crazy week for all of us, that’s part of life, we have to adapt, I think it’s a bit of sadness at the moment, hopefully we’ll get back to better days soon.
“Obviously, I think it’s a bit strange for everybody, not only for me, but as I said, this is football, you have to adapt, when you play for Chelsea you need results as soon as possible, that’s why I’m a bit frustrated today.”
Aubameyang also praised the impact Graham Potter has made following his arrival last week.
“I think he’s a person who’s really positive, he’s a great character so we will try to learn with him, to win as soon as possible.
“I think his idea is very clear, so I think it’s going to be easy. Obviously it takes time to adapt to each other,” said Aubameyang.
Erling Haaland repaid Pep Guardiola’s faith to prove footballing cliche in Man City win
For well over 80 minutes, he had blundered down blind alleys, struggled to control simple balls, misplaced routine passes.
There had not been a huge amount going on in the closing-down department, either. Let’s face it, had Pep Guardiola lit up Erling Haaland’s number when making a triple substitution in the aftermath of Jude Bellingham ’s opener, few inside the Etihad Stadium – apart from taunting Borussia Dortmund fans – would have complained.
But Guardiola knows, like we all do, that the history of the game’s finest strikers shows one great truth and proves one great cliche… It only takes a moment for them to turn a game.
That moment here, that moment that won the match for Manchester City, came when Haaland read the beautiful outside-of-the-boot pass from Joao Cancelo and met it with a finish that was half kung fu kick, half brilliant volley. It was familiar but it was thrilling, it was yet another stunning reminder of what Haaland is all about.
This was an identikit Haaland winner, an identikit Haaland goal that gave City a victory that looked beyond them for long periods of this game. This is what he was bought for.
Against his old club, it was story-book stuff, but the more subtle points of this game will not be lost on Guardiola. For an hour, City were dreadful in a way that City rarely are. On three occasions in a truly tedious first half, Jack Grealish cut inside his first opponent only to find his second had anticipated the move and was able to comfortably block the shot.
In a way, that summed up Grealish’s City career so far and summed up City’s performance prior to Jude Bellingham’s clever headed opener not long before the hour mark. What happened in the wake of Bellingham’s cute conversion of a driven Macro Reus cross was why City are favourites for domestic and European honours.
Guardiola brought on Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Bernardo Silva and the dynamic of City’s display changed for the better. OK, they were not directly involved in either of the two goals but they were inventive, incisive and creative in a way the players they had replaced
But although those three were key in wearing Dortmund down, no-one could have predicted the source of the equaliser ten minutes from time. Let’s put it this way, it was one of Kevin de Bruyne’s more unlikely assists – a short pass to John Stones, who bulleted home a right-footer from the edge of the penalty area.
Alexander Meyer, in the Dortmund goal, might have done better but it was certainly travelling. And Meyer’s misery was complete when Cancelo persuaded his pass to drift beyond the Dortmund back-line and Haaland leapt in that trademark fashion of his to finish with what looked like the wrong foot, his left.
For some reason, Guardiola got into trouble with the referee after the final whistle but that will not matter. Pep made the right changes at the right time and kept faith with his phenomenon upfront. And as he will do many times over, Erling Haaland repaid him.
Erling Haaland cheekily pokes fun at Borussia Dortmund after goal – ;They didn’t stop me"
Erling Haaland taunted his former club Borussia Dortmund after his stunning late acrobatic strike sealed a comeback win for Manchester City.
Haaland made it 13 goals in eight games since joining City from Dortmund, as Pep Guardiola’s side came from behind to triumph and maintain top spot in Group G. Guardiola compared Haaland to Dutch legend Johan Cruyff, after the Norwegian’s latest match-winning heroics.
Haaland struck in the 84 th minute, producing an outrageous finish, to take his Champions League goal tally to 26 from just 21 games. Haaland could not contain his delight at scoring against his old club and said: “They didn’t stop me – I scored.
But they played well. They were good. I was quite sure I was going to be followed the whole game because Edin Terzic [Dortmund boss] knows me very well. Dortmund were really good today. But the three points are what matters.
“In the end we showed what we are. This is what we are and this is how we have to play. I’m proud of the last 20, 25 minutes. We scored two wonderful goals – mine was a bit better, honestly! It was a nice cross from Cancelo.”
Guardiola compared Haaland’s finish to one from his mentor, former Barcelona player and coach Cruyff. “What a goal,” said Guardiola.
“You know the influence Johan Cruyff had on my life as a person and mentor. Years ago he scored an incredible goal in Camp Nou for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid. The moment Erling scored I thought it was quite similar. It was an incredible assist by Joao and the finish from Erling was exceptional.”
Jude Bellingham put Dortmund ahead in the 56 th minute, but John Stones scored from 20 yards to get City level, before Haaland sealed the win.
On Haaland’s winner, Dortmund and England midfielder Bellingham said: “Yeah I knew it would be him, to be honest. Not many people know how to stop him. We did a really good job until maybe 88 minutes tonight and then he did what he does, unfortunately for us.”
Graham Potter makes Chelsea vow after first match ends in Champions League frustration
Graham Potter vowed that Chelsea “will get better” after a tame start to his Stamford Bridge reign.
The Blues boss began his tenure with a frustrating 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg, having replaced Thomas Tuchel in the dugout less than a week ago after Chelsea began their Champions League campaign with a shock 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb.
Fast forward to Wednesday and Raheem Sterling gave the Blues the lead three minutes into the second half to build on an encouraging first 45 minutes. But a late equaliser from Salzburg substitute Noah Okafor earned a point for the Austrian visitors.
Potter was still pleased with his new team’s performance, though, as the English tactician told BT Sport : “We’re disappointed with the result. I thought the boys gave everything. We scored a good goal, but lost a bit in the second half but their goalkeeper has made some good saves.
“It is what it is, we have to dust ourselves down. Personality and application was good, we will get better. We got Raheem in one-on-one situations quite often and the goal was a good result of that. It’s always irritating when you concede a goal. Overall the defensive performance was quite good, it’s just the little details we will have to improve.
“It has not been easy for the boys, they have responded to us really well over the last few days and it’s a point we will have to take and get better. The attitude has been fantastic, no complaints apart from the fact we haven’t taken three points. We’ll get better.”
Potter went on to add in his post-match news conference: “We know we have to win and be competitive. We are at the start of a process together as staff and players. I can only comment on the response we had and I am looking forward to working and make this team competitive and one supporters are proud of.
“They are intelligent, top players, working hard for each other. They are disappointed because results haven’t gone as well as they’d like and you can feel that. But it’s my job to get results that we all want.”
Sitting on just one point after two group-stage games, Chelsea will look to boost their chances of qualifying when they face AC Milan back-to-back between Premier League clashes with Crystal Palace and Wolves. That won’t be until after the international break, though, and the Blues had been due to welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
The match has been postponed due to strained police forces ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, giving Potter and his coaching staff more than fortnight to lay their foundations back at Cobham.
