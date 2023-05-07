Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has reacted to Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin’s controversial video.

Uche Maduagwu wept bitterly online over the viral video of Judy Austin rejoicing in her victory at the birth of her child.

The controversial actor claimed his colleague is being insensitive to her rival’s pains and sharing such testimonies at the wrong time is rubbing salt in May Yul Edochie’s wounds.

Uche also dragged Judy Austin for dating a married man and bragging about the Holy Spirit, stating God does not fight the battles of those who follow other women’s husbands.

“OMG, I’ve been crying Bitterly after seeing the Video, Rejoicing and Thanking God about safe Delivery of your Pikin when May is yet to Mourn on social Media is unreasonably uncaring. It’s MORALLY unacceptable. Stop talking about God’s LOVE, if you comprehend what #LOVE means, you no go get BELLE for another woman Husband, and saying you BRAG with the Holy Spirit is confusing, were you also bragging with Holy Spirit when you were Dating a #Married Man? God does not Fight the Battles of those who #Follow other women husband, get BELLE and then allow am pay their #Bride Price, Christianity does not support that Lifestyle. Guy’s kindly continue to pray for MAY, Dem no goes use POLYGAMY reward your years of LOYALTY in Marriage.”

In another post, Uche Maduagwu tackled Yul Edochie for sharing his second wife’s video online, while his first wife mourns their son’s demise.

“No God Fearing Man Go post video of his 2nd IYAWO Jubilating safe delivery of Pikin when his 1st IYAWO still dey mourn her pikin.

The timing is just not right… Indeed, common sense is not common, such a man lack godly wisdom. Nothing person no go see for Nollywood.”