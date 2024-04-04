UAE suspends diplomatic ties with Israel over killing of aid workers

UAE halts diplomatic coordination with Israel following the killing of seven humanitarian aid workers in Gaza

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a suspension of diplomatic coordination with Israel in the wake of the death of seven World Central Kitchen humanitarian workers in Gaza.

The decision was confirmed by official sources to i24NEWS, marking a crisis between the two countries.

The Emirati foreign ministry has ‘expressed outrage’ with the Israeli ambassador Amir Hayek over the incident.

Efforts to address the crisis are underway, with Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, engaging in a phone call with his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed. Additionally, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Yaakov Blitshtein, met with Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja in an attempt to find a resolution.

Ambassador Al-Khaja described the current state of affairs as “the darkest day in the relations between the countries.”