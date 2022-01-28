NEWS
UAE lifts entry ban on Nigeria, 11 others
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced plans to lift its entry and transit ban on travellers who had recently visited Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia and eight other African countries.
The lifting of the ban was made known on Wednesday by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NECDEMA).
The ban was initially imposed in light of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
According to NECDEMA on Twitter: “From January 29, entry into the UAE for arrivals from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe is allowed again”.
The initial ban covered travellers who had visited certain African countries in the previous 14 days. The changes will come into effect at 2:30 pm on Saturday, January 29.
Other countries to be affected by the lift: include Tanzania, the Republic of Congo, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
Under the new regulations, travellers will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours prior to departure and a negative rapid-PCR test at the departure airport, those travelling from Uganda, Ghana and Rwanda will also have to take the three tests. Passengers will also be tested on arrival.
House summons Foreign Affairs minister, Perm Sec for allegedly circumventing law
The House of Representatives, has summoned the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyema and the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Aduda Gabriel for allegedly circumventing the law.
Consequently, it directed the ministry to rescind contents of the letter countering an earlier one written by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to the minister and the Embassies/High Commissions to request compliance with the provisions of Section 11 of the 2022 Appropriations Act.
The above resolution was sequel to the adoption of motion under matters of urgent national importance on the need for the federal government to mandatorily compel the ministry to implement the provisions of the 2022 Appropriation Act (S.11), which empowers Nigeria Embassies/High Commissions across the world to spend the capital components of their budget without recourse to the headquarters of the ministry.
The motion, which generated heated debate from lawmakers during plenary was sponsored by Hon. Maigari Bello Kasımu representing Jalingo/yorro and zing federal constituency of Taraba (APC).
According to a letter sighted by THISDAY, which was purportedly written and signed by Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it urged the foreign missions to stop spending from the funds allocated to them till consultation was sorted from other government agencies.
According to the letter, “Attention of the Ministry has been drawn to a memo circulating on the social media on the above subject RefNASS/HRFAC/9th/070/936 dated on the 9th January 2022 conveying the provision of the 2022 Appropriation Act empowering missions to spend their capital allocation without henceforth, seeking approval from the headquarters.
“The Ministry will need to seek clarification from the presidency and the Senate. Consequently, given the need for a unified position on the subject. All missions are directed to stay action on the memo under reference. While thanking you for your understanding. The headquarters will convey further directives accordingly,” the letter read.
Kasımu while presenting the motion stressed that, “for a very long time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters has been steeped in various practices, actions and inactions that have negatively affected quality of service-delivery in the ministry and, especially, at post, where the nation’s image has been largely impugned by untoward media reports and other negative realities in the public domain that reveal the inability of Ambassadors/High Commissioners, who are representatives of Mr. President, to settle ground rents, pay utility bills, purchase vehicles or rehabilitate dilapidated infrastructure in chancery buildings and quarters occupied by Foreign Service Officers across the globe.
“Nigerian Foreign Missions and Service Officers have been at the receiving end of the negative effects of the actions and inactions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters, which have sometimes resulted in hiring taxis for diplomats on official duties and in forceful ejection of Ambassadors/High Commissions and other Foreign Service Officers from rented apartments with their personal effects and other property thrown into the streets of capital cities of the world even when such Embassies/High Commissions have budgeted capital funds lying unutilised in various bank accounts.
Reacting to the motion, Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mr. Yakubu Buba, said, “This is already a law and has been added into the 2022 Appropriation act and it has been assented to but as we speak, it is a law that must be obeyed.
“Mr. Speaker, I want to commend the leadership of the National Assembly and its members of the House for that invention. Our Embassies have become laughing stock all over the world; they are so dilapidated that our Ambassadors cannot invite their fellow Ambassadors to the residences or to the Nigerian Houses.”
The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said it was against the procurement act but that the law says the embassy should not go through the public procurement and what does the constitution say about monies appropriated by the national assembly?
“I believe the constitution says no money shall be spent except in a manner as prescribed by the National Assembly and this is the manner the National Assembly has prescribed that these monies should be spent and for good reasons, many of which both the sponsor of the motion and the chairman enumerated.
“İ have seen personal experience of Embassies abroad and it is shameful that the National Assembly is trying to make things better for those we send out to represent us and some people are resisting. Minister Foreign Affairs should see me on Tuesday and I would like to have you as well”
Police arrest pastor for ‘sleeping’ with housewife, two daughters
A pastor in charge of Spirit-filled International Christian Church, Olomore Abeokuta Ogun State Pastor Timothy Oluwatimilehin has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for enticing a housewife and her two daughters into leaving their family and kept them in his home.
The pastor, afterwards allegedly began to sleep with each of them routinely.
The husband of the woman, who was unable to rescue his wife and two daughters from Pastor Oluwatimehin over the entangling romantic affairs, ran to Adatan Police Station and reported how the suspect sifted his wife and daughters away from him, took possession of them and maintained steady sexual exploitation of the three.
The helpless husband was assisted to report his ordeal to the police by officials of the Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs, who were appalled by the alleged illicit affairs.
The Police Public Relations Officers in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to reporters yesterday.
The police spokesperson said the suspect had admitted that he committed the alleged offence.
“The pastor has confessed to the commission of the crime but pleaded for forgiveness. In his confession, he explained that he took advantage of a little misunderstanding between the woman and her husband to carry out the devilish act.
“The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has directed the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to take over the case and diligently investigate it with the view to charging the suspect to court as soon as possible.”
US Embassy extends visa fee validity to 2023
The United States (US) Mission in Nigeria has extended visa fee validity to September 2023 to accommodate applicants facing difficulty in booking appointment for non-immigrant visa.
Thousands of applicants have been facing serious difficulty getting appointment date.
The earliest appointment date that many applicants are getting is nine months from the date of booking, a situation that unsettles them based on their reasons for visiting the US.
But the mission said on its website that it has extended validity to September 2023 to enable all applicants get appointment date.
It indicated that it was working diligently to restore routine consular services that were suspended in the last two years.
The statement reads: “The United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria understand that many visa applicants have paid the visa application processing fee and are still waiting to schedule a visa appointment.
“We are working diligently to restore all routine visa operations as quickly and safely as possible. In the meantime, rest assured that the US Mission will extend the validity of your payment (known as MRV fee) until September 30, 2023, to allow all applicants who were unable to schedule a visa appointment as a result of the suspension of routine consular operations an opportunity to schedule and/attend a visa appointment with the already paid fee.”
