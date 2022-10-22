UAE imposes visa ban on Nigerians, rejects applications with ‘non-refunding’

The United Arab Emirates government on Friday announced a visa ban on Nigerians, adding that all submitted applications are rejected and fees non-refundable.

The ban was announced in a notice issued by UAE immigration authorities to its trade partners in Nigeria including travel agencies.

The Dubai authorities announced that all applications were halted until problems between the governments of the UAE and Nigeria were handled.

“All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments,” the notice to Nigerian travel agents declared, according to PUNCH.

A source from Wakanow, who confirmed the story said, “It is true, it was issued yesterday. The Dubai immigration did not state when the ban would be lifted but for now, everything is on hold.”

It was also gathered that a Nigerian airline is still flying to Dubai with those who already have valid visas. However, a representative of the company added that if any changes were to occur as regards flights for Nigerians, it would be duly communicated, adding that no issue had been raised at the moment.

Meanwhile, In September, the Chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, revealed why Nigerian travellers to Dubai are being turned back home despite having valid visas.

‘‘What the Dubai authorities have done is this, they have made the visa processes more stringent. If you are below 30, there is no visa for you; it is so difficult. They make it so stringent that you won’t be able to fulfil it; it does not matter who you are.

‘‘Secondly, if you are going to Dubai now, you have to provide a six-month bank statement, you have your ticket, and you must show proof of accommodation where you are going to stay. If you lie about where you are going to stay, they are going to know, so they are going to turn you back,” Dabiri-Erewa stated while featuring on a programme on Arise TV.

She advised Nigerians to stop giving the country a bad name.