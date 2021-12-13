breaking
UAE ‘bars’ airlines from flying Nigerians to Dubai as row deepens
The diplomatic crisis between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken a new dimension as the Middle East country has reportedly barred other airlines from conveying Nigerian passengers to the country.
Ever since the row with Emirates Airline started nine months ago, Nigerians heading for Dubai have used other airlines.
Among these airlines are Egypt Air, Air France, KLM, Ethiopian Airlines, Rwanda Air, Etihad.
But on Monday, many Nigerian passengers who boarded Ethiopian Airlines heading for Dubai were sent off the plane.
This happened hours after the restrictions imposed on Emirates by the Federal Government took effect.
The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had withdrawn the winter schedule earlier approved for Emirates to operate 21 weekly flights to Nigeria.
The government instead gave Emirates one weekly slot in Abuja, the nation’s capital, in a tit-for-tat measure after the Sharjah Airport Authorities reportedly denied Air Peace the three slots it requested.
Following the development, Emirates had suspended all its flights to Nigeria pending the resolution of the issues between Nigeria and the UAE.
But things worsened after Dubai-bound passengers using other airlines were reportedly barred.
A source said the de-boarding of Nigerian passengers was on the order of the UAE authorities.
“UAE says no entry for Nigerian passengers from any airline. Ethiopian just offloaded all passengers heading to Dubai. We are voiding Dubai bound tickets,” the source told our correspondent.
There has been no official communication from the UAE authorities on the latest development.
Many Nigerian passengers were stranded over the Emirates logjam.
A passenger, who was to travel via an Emirates flight on Monday, had to explore an alternative airline, paying over N500,000 to travel via Lufthansa.
Among those stranded are businessmen, students and others said to be going for medical reasons.
“I had to book another flight on Lufthansa travelling through Brazil just to connect Dubai because the various restrictions across the world have made travel very difficult for everybody because you have to travel via a destination, not on the red list.”
“But I must be in Dubai by all means and that has cost me an extra N500,000. How many people can afford this,” a student who preferred anonymity, said.
Stakeholders hail Nigeria’s stance
The Vice-President of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Abuja Zone, Ambassador Adeshola Kayode, lamented that millions of naira have been lost and businesses affected as a result of the current imbroglio.
“We have lost millions, clients have started requesting refunds and some of these tickets are not refundable and for those that have refunds, it will take time to process,” he said.
He however said the federal government’s decision was a welcome development to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country.
A former president of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Engr. Isaac Balami, said Emirates and other foreign airlines should begin to respect Nigeria.
“They should begin to take us seriously. When we didn’t fly into the country, we did not die. They must begin to respect Africa, most importantly Nigeria.
“I commend the minister and the DG for this bold step and I pray that we will continue in that trajectory, not just Emirates but any other person who will not respect and honour Nigeria.
“When Emirates solves the problem and makes Air Peace happy, we will also make them happy.”
Europa League play-off: Barcelona, Dortmund’s opponents confirmed [Full fixtures]
The draw for this season’s Europa League play-off has been conducted on Monday.
Barcelona, who dropped from the Champions League, have been handed a tough tie against Serie A side, Napoli.
Borussia Dortmund will play Rangers, Porto take on Lazio and RB Leipzig have been drawn against Real Sociedad.
The first legs of the play-off ties will be played on February 17, with the return fixtures a week later on February 24.
Europa League play-off draw in full:
Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb
Atalanta vs Olympiakos
RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad
Barcelona vs Napoli
Zenit St Petersburg vs Real Betis
Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers
Sheriff vs Braga
FC Porto vs Lazio
South African President tests positive for COVID after visit to Abuja
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms.
Ramaphosa was said to have felt unwell on Sunday after leaving a memorial service for FW de Klerk, the former South African deputy president, in Cape Town.
According to a statement issued by the South African presidency, Ramaphosa is “in good spirits” and is being monitored by doctors.
The South African president, who is fully vaccinated, is expected to remain in self-isolation and has assigned his responsibilities to David Mabuza, the deputy president.
Ramaphosa was quoted as saying that his positive status is further indication that vaccination is pertinent.
“Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalisation,” the statement reads.
“People who have had contact with the president today are advised to watch for symptoms or to have themselves tested.”
Ramaphosa was Buhari’s guest on December 1
The South African presidency said Ramaphosa and his delegation were tested for COVID-19 after returning from a four-country visit to West Africa.
“The president and the delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, 8 December 2021, after obtaining negative test results,” the statement reads.
“The president also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December.”
President Muhammadu Buhari received the South African president on December 1 at the presidential villa in Abuja.
His visit was on the same day that Nigeria reported three cases of the Omicron COVID variant.
“Despite the scare generated by the new COVID-19 variant, we have been able to hold successful meetings, while observing strict COVID-19 protocols, through fraternal cooperation and understanding,” Buhari said after the meeting.
UK set to lift travel ban — and replace with testing for the fully vaccinated
The United Kingdom is about to scrap the travel ban imposed on countries after the detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Instead, the UK will replace the ban with testing for the fully vaccinated.
Grant Shapps, the UK transport secretary, confirmed the move said the red list would be replaced with testing for the fully vaccinated. The move is expected to be approved this week.
Nigeria is among the countries that UK added to its red list over Omicron.
The Nigerian government had warned the UK authorities to remove the country from the list to avoid taking a similar measure.
Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, had said if by Tuesday, the UK and other countries that took action against Nigeria over Omicron fail to review the policy, Nigeria would have no choice but to ban travellers from UK, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.
The travel ban has sparked a global outrage. While President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa described it as discriminatory, Akinwunmi Adesina, President of African Development Bank (AFDB), also said African countries must not be punished unjustly.
After the backlash, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to re-examine the policy.
Johnson made the promise during his weekly COVID updates on Wednesday.
