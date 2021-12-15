BUSINESS
UAE backs down, grants Air Peace seven slots in Dubai Airport as parties meet in Abuja
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has modified its stance on welcoming Nigerian flag carrier, Air Peace airline, into the country, with an approval of seven weekly slots into the Dubai International Airport, Dubai.
Air Peace, may, however, not warm up to the offer as it runs contrary to its desire to operate into Sharjah Airport, in avoidance of head-to-head collision with Emirates Airline at its Dubai hub.
But as at last night, both parties had met in Abuja with “fruitful deliberation” towards an amicable resolution of the row.
The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, in a letter to the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, stated that the relationship between the two countries dated back in time and pledged to “facilitate easy and safe travel for the people, between our two brotherly countries.”
The letter, signed by its Director General, Mohammed Ahli, showed seven slots a week, with a proviso that Air Peace reaches out to Dubai Airports on its intentions to operate by Thursday December 16, and accordingly confirm the blocked slots.
breaking
Nigeria owning N38.005tr
The Debt Management Office (DMO) says Nigeria’s Public Debt Stock is N38.005 trillion (about $92.626 billion) as at September 30, 2021.
A statement obtained from DMO’s website on Tuesday indicated nation’s debt stock as at September 30 (third quarter), includes external and domestic debts of the Federal Government, the 36 states’ governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The DMO said: “The increase of N2.540 trillion when compared to the corresponding figure of N35.465 trillion at the end of Q2 2021 was largely accounted for by the $4 billion Eurobonds issued by the Government in September 2021.”
The issuance of the $4 billion Eurobonds, the DMO said, “has brought significant benefits to the economy by increasing the level of Nigeria’s External Reserves, thereby supporting the Naira Exchange Rate and providing necessary capital to enable the Federal Government finance various projects in the Budget.
“The triple tranche $4 billion Eurobond, issued in September 2021, was for the implementation of the New External Borrowing of $6.18 billion in the 2021 Appropriation Act.”
BUSINESS
MTN, Mafab win Nigeria 5G licences
MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications Limited have been awarded the slots for the 5G spectrum in the auction by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).
MTN is a telco giant in Nigeria, while Mafab Communications Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and licensed by the Nigerian Telecommunications commission to provide and operate Local Interconnect and International carrier services.
The auction, which took place on Monday, December 13, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, was done using the ascending clock auction system.
Three qualified bidders for the 3.5 GHz spectrum, namely: MTN Nigeria, Mafab Communications Ltd, and Airtel Networks Ltd, participated in the software-based simulated auction exercise.
The reserve price per lot was initially set at $197,400,00 but was raised repeatedly by the auction manager, reaching $275,904,886.25 at round 11 — with Airtel dropping off. The bidding process then moved to the assignment stage.
The assignment stage is an auction mechanism to resolve any such conflicts and where the winning bidder (s) will specify the date for the payment of the upfront fee.
At the assignment stage, MTN offered $15,900,00 and was assigned lot one, while Mafab offered $11,120,000 and awarded slot two at no extra cost.
The first slot (spectrum) is 3500-3600mhz while the second slot is 3700-3800mhz.
The two winners are expected to pay by February 24, 2022, at the prevailing exchange rate.
BUSINESS
MTN Nigeria’s 575m shares public offer closes
Application list for the ongoing retail public offering by Nigeria’s largest telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTN Nigeria) Plc will close by the end of business today.
MTN Nigeria is offering 575 million ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to the general retail investing public at a price of N169 per share.
Application list for the offer had opened on December 1, 2021 and it is scheduled to close by 5.00 pm on December 14, 2021.
Officials of MTN Nigeria and receiving agents to the offer said the closing date remains as scheduled. There was no indication of any extension of the offer period as at the close of business yesterday.
Under the rules, the issuing company must apply and receive the approval of Nigeria’s apex capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for any extension of an offer period. The parties to the offer did not indicate any such application or approval.
Minimum subscription to the retail offer is 20 shares and thereafter in multiples of 20 shares. The offer includes a bonus share of one share for every 20 shares bought by a retail investor subject to maximum bonus shares of 250 per investor. However, to qualify for the free share such retail investors must hold the shares allotted to the after the allotment date for at least a period of 12 months
The public offer is an offer for sale by MTN Group, which is divesting part of its shares in MTN Nigeria to allow Nigerian institutional and retail investors to buy equities in the telecommunications giant. The book building for institutional investors was done last week with a price range of N165 and N175.
Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTN Nigeria) Plc, Karl Toriola, said the success and growth of MTN Nigeria is intrinsically linked to that of Nigeria and Nigerians and it is very exciting to offer Nigerians the opportunity to own shares in MTN Nigeria.
“Our journey to becoming the largest network in Nigeria has been humbling, but we still have a long way to go. There is much more to do to support the evolution of an inclusive digital economy, and we continue to invest as we evolve into a truly digital operator, capable of seamlessly integrating value across the evolving telecommunications, digital and fintech segments,” Toriola said.
President and Chief Executive Officer, MTN Group, Ralph Mupita, said the offer aligns with MTN Group’s strategic priority to create shared value.
He noted that in the last 20 years, the group has worked diligently to connect 68 million subscribers onto voice and data networks and ensure that it delivers the benefits of a modern connected life.
“With this offer, we will contribute to the further deepening of Nigeria’s equity capital markets. It is the first in a series of transactions as the MTN Group implements its plans to ensure broad-based ownership by reducing its shareholding in MTN Nigeria to 65 per cent over time. We thank the Nigerian authorities for the support we as MTN Group have received in the various approvals related to this offer, and remain committed to play our humble role in driving digital and financial inclusion across the country over the medium-term,” Mupita said.
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Four things women hate about sex
-
SPORTS2 days ago
UEFA cancels Champions League round of 16 fixtures, to repeat draw
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nnamdi Kanu drags AGF, DSS to court over alleged denial of fundamental rights in DSS custody
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Champions League round of 16 draw confirmed [Full fixtures]
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
MTN, Mafab win Nigeria 5G licences
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
What are warts?
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Champions League: UEFA investigates Man Utd error, round of 16 draw may be redone
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Actor Samuel Ajibola and his wife welcome a baby boy