BUSINESS
U.S. Treasury yields rise as investors monitor economic data
U.S. Treasury yields were higher as market participants awaited a fresh batch of economic data and Treasury auctions following Monday’s Labor Day recess.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose over 7 basis points to 3.265% at around 3:40 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 6 basis points to 3.408%.
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note jumped nearly 7 basis points to trade at 3.466%.
BUSINESS
European markets rise as investors assess economic challenges
European markets climbed on Tuesday, recovering the previous session’s losses as investors continued to assess recession risks in the region.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.8% in early trade, with retail stocks jumping 3.7% to lead gains as most sectors nudged into positive territory. Oil and gas stocks were the outliers, slipping 0.7%.
European markets closed lower on Monday as investors pondered a raft of economic challenges the region faces, with the halted gas supply from Russia dominating market sentiment Monday.
The sharp downward moves for risk assets came after Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom announced that gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would be halted indefinitely, citing additional repair requirements. The euro
fell sharply while European gas prices soared.
Gas flows via Nord Stream 1 will not resume until Siemens Energy repairs faulty equipment, Gazprom’s deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov told Reuters on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Euro slides below $0.99 for the first time in 20 years after Russia halts gas supplies to Europe
The euro has fallen below $0.99 for the first time in 20 years after Russia said it would shut off its main gas supply pipeline to Europe indefinitely.
At 7.30 a.m. London time Monday, the euro was trading at 0.9898 versus the dollar, just off lows of around 0.9881 hit earlier in the morning.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, breached a fresh two-decade high as the British pound slid on fears over energy supply and European economic growth.
On Friday, Russian energy supplier Gazprom announced it would not resume its supply of natural gas to Germany through the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline, blaming a malfunctioning turbine.
BUSINESS
European markets slightly lower as global investors wait for Fed
European markets were fractionally lower on Wednesday as new hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker kept investors hesitant.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.3% in early trade, with retail and autos shedding 0.8% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses slipped into the red.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday reiterated the central bank’s commitment to bringing inflation under control through monetary policy tightening, and said his biggest fear is that the persistence of price pressures is underestimated.
The comments came as markets prepare for a much-anticipated speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday addressing the central bank’s tightening path, following its annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posted a third consecutive day of a losses in the previous session. China’s Shenzhen Component led losses regionally.
U.S. stock futures were lower in early premarket trading on Wednesday as Wall Street looks set for further losses ahead of Powell’s speech on Friday.
Back in Europe, investors will be perusing the European Central Bank’s accounts of its latest monetary policy discussions, due to be published on Wednesday.
Having hit a 20-year low of $0.9901 on Tuesday, the euro recovered slightly overnight to trade at $0.9957 before the bell on Wednesday.
