U.S. Treasury yields rise as investors monitor economic data

U.S. Treasury yields were higher as market participants awaited a fresh batch of economic data and Treasury auctions following Monday’s Labor Day recess.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose over 7 basis points to 3.265% at around 3:40 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 6 basis points to 3.408%.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note jumped nearly 7 basis points to trade at 3.466%.