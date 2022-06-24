SPORTS
U.S. swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach at world championships in Budapest (Photos)
American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was in danger of drowning after losing consciousness in the pool at the world championships in Budapest before being rescued by her coach Andrea Fuentes.
Spaniard Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medalist in synchronized swimming, jumped into the pool after she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom at the end of her solo free final routine.
She was given medical attention beside the pool before being taken away on a stretcher.
It was the second time Fuentes has had to rescue Alvarez after she leapt into the pool during an Olympic qualification event last year and pulled her to safety along with the American’s swim partner Lindi Schroeder.
“Anita is much better, she is already at her best. It was a good scare, to be honest,” Fuentes told Spanish newspaper Marca.
“I jumped into the water again because I saw that no one, no lifeguard, was jumping in. I got a little scared because she wasn’t breathing, but now she’s fine. She has to rest.”
In a statement on the US Artistic Swimming Instagram page, Fuentes said 25-year-old Alvarez would be assessed by doctors on Thursday before a decision was made on her participation in Friday’s team event.
SEE PHOTOS BELOW
SPORTS
Serie A: Pogba agrees deal with Juventus
Juventus have reached an agreement in principle to sign Paul Pogba, according to Sky Italia.
Pogba is a free agent after leaving Manchester United this summer.
It is believed that small details of the contract are being sorted out. It will either be a four-year contract or a three-year deal with an option for a further year.
Pogba will officially sign the contract at the start of July.
The move to Juventus would mark a return to a club where Pogba spent four years before rejoining United in 2016.
Manchester City also made a bid to sign Pogba from their bitter rivals, but the player opted against it and has now gone back to Italy.
SPORTS
LaLiga fixtures for 2022/2023 season confirmed
The LaLiga fixture list for the 2022/2023 season was released by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Thursday.
Real Madrid will open their campaign with a trip to newly promoted Almeria, while Barcelona are home to Rayo Vallecano.
The two rivals will face off in the first Clasico on the weekend of October 16.
The game on Match Day 9, will be played at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium, with the return fixture at Barcelona’s Camp Nou taking place on the weekend of March 19, 2023.
Atletico Madrid, who finished third last season, begin the season away at Getafe while Sevilla, who finished fourth in the final Champions League spot, will travel to Osasuna.
The 2022/23 LaLiga season will begin on the weekend of August 14, 2022, and end on the weekend of June 4, 2023.
SPORTS
Transfer: Another Chelsea star set to leave Stamford Bridge
Italian side, Lazio is concluding plans to land Chelsea left back, Emerson Palmieri this summer.
The 27-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Roma in 2018, has failed to make a mark at the west London side and spent last season on loan at Lyon.
Now with just one year left on his contract, Chelsea have the opportunity to sell him this summer as they look to freshen up their defensive options.
And Corriere dello Sport reports that the Brazilian-born Italy international is a target for Lazio, with the Serie A side’s manager, Maurizio Sarri wanting to reunite with his former player.
According to the report, the Blues want over £12million for the defender and he may need to take a pay cut to secure a move.
Sarri worked with Emerson during his time in charge of the west London club three years ago.
In the past two seasons, the full-back has made just 16 appearances for Chelsea, having fallen out-of-favour under Thomas Tuchel.
The west Londoners already have enough strength in depth at left-back, with Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso to choose from.
Latest News
- Organ harvesting: Dino Melaye reacts to arrest of Ekweremadu, wife
- Supreme Court set to rule on controversial Electoral Act on Friday
- New endorsement deal excites Tiwa Savage
- U.S. swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach at world championships in Budapest (Photos)
- World’s most livable cities: Vienna climbs back to its No. 1 spot. These are the biggest decliners
Trending
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Fans slam Normani for working with abuser Chris Brown on new song
-
NEWS1 day ago
Drama as human rights lawyer attends Supreme Court proceedings in traditional worshippers’ attire [Photos]
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Yoruba actor, Baba Atoli is dead
-
NEWS1 day ago
Popular Kaduna Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar dies at 52
-
NEWS1 day ago
Amotekun arrests suspected killers of Catholic church worshippers in Ondo
-
NEWS9 hours ago
World’s most livable cities: Vienna climbs back to its No. 1 spot. These are the biggest decliners
-
CELEBRITIES8 hours ago
New endorsement deal excites Tiwa Savage
-
SPORTS1 day ago
LaLiga: Rudiger reveals who convinced him to join Real Madrid