NEWS
U.S. kills Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in drone strike
The United States killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in a drone strike over the weekend, two people briefed on the operation have revealed.
In a statement to reporters, a senior administration official said “over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties.”
One of the people briefed on the operation said the strike in Kabul was led by the CIA.
President Joe Biden plans to give a speech about “on a successful counterterrorism mission” at 7:30 p.m.
Al-Zawahiri, a physician and founder of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad before ascending to the top spot in the al-Qaeda network, was one of the main architects behind the devastating Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
He was previously indicted by the U.S. government for his alleged role in the 1998 bombings of the U.S. Embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya.
The State Department had previously offered a reward of up to $25 million for information leading to his apprehension.
Sunday’s drone strike is the first known CIA counterterrorism operation since Kabul fell to the Taliban last year.
Al-Qaeda, the group that planned and carried out the devastating terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon,
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
NEWS
FG denies increasing fuel price, blames oil marketers
The Federal Government on Monday insisted that it had not raised the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, above the regulated cost of N165/litre.
It said the hike in the cost of the commodity, currently between N175/litre and N230/litre, depending on the location of purchase, was done by oil marketers. The government, however, could not explain why it was not enforcing the approved price.
Oil marketers across the country recently raised the price of petrol above the approved N165/litre rate without any official approval by the government. This was despite the fact that the cost of commodity was still being regulated.
The marketers had argued that the N165/litre approved price was not sustainable and was contributory to the scarcity of petrol in many locations nationwide.
They eventually hiked the pump price of petrol and had maintained the price increase for several weeks running without any resistance by the government.
Speaking on the sidelines of the stakeholders’ consultation forum on Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulations organised by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority in Abuja, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, insisted the government had not raised the price of PMS.
Asked to comment on the disparity in the pump prices of petrol and why the government had not waded into the matter, the minister said, “Well, I can tell you authoritatively that we have not deregulated.
“The government is still subsidising, if there are increases in the price it is not from the government, it is probably from the marketers.
“But, of course, I will talk to the NMDPRA’s chief executive to ensure that they actually regulate the prices. But this is not from the government because we have not deregulated.”
Probed further to explain why no action had been taken against the marketers and why there had been no monitoring exercise to enforce the government approved price, Sylva replied, “Well, I don’t know about monitoring exercise.
“But I know that the authority is fully on their job and the queues will be dissipated very soon.”
On the essence of the forum, the Chief Executive, NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, said the programme was in accordance with the demands of the Petroleum Industry Act to allow stakeholders participate in the making of regulations which impact on them.
He said, “Section 216 of the PIA mandates the authority to ‘consult with stakeholders prior to finalising any regulations or amendments to regulations’.
“However, we do not consider this an obligation or box-ticking exercise as continuous engagement with our stakeholders to enable their business is at the core of our regulatory philosophy.”
Ahmed said the regulator had so far published and received significant feedback on the 10 regulations to be considered, as he outlined the pm to include the Petroleum (Transportation and Shipment) Regulations; Assignment and Transfer of Licence and Permit Regulations; and Midstream and Downstream Petroleum (Operations) Regulations.
Others include the Petroleum Pipeline Regulations; Gas Pricing Domestic Demand and Delivery Regulations; Natural Gas Pipeline Tariff Regulations; and Midstream and Downstream Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulations.
He named the remaining to include the Environmental Regulations for Midstream and Downstream Operations; Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund Regulations; and Environmental Remediation Funds Regulations.
Ahmed assured industry stakeholders that their inputs as regards the regulations during the forum, would be taken seriously, adding that the aim was to grow the Nigerian oil sector.
NEWS
Bishop David Oyedepo reveals what he told his children concerning leaving inheritance for them
The President, Living Faith Church (a.k.a Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo has revealed what he told his children concerning leaving inheritance for them and what they must do.
Oyedepo made the revelation on Sunday, July 31, 2022 during his church’s Covenant Day of All Round Rest at Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State.
He said he has told all his children that their inheritance is Matthew 6:33 and that whatever they desire is in there.
Oyedepo said:” I told our children that I have given them their inheritance. Matthew 6:33 is your inheritance.
“My spiritual, my biological children, my will is not what you are looking for, it is not kept away somewhere. If you need anything go to Matthew and collect it. That is where your inheritance is. Whether land, vehicle, anything is inside that place.
” The code is 76633. I caught it in 1976 and it is in Matthew 6:33. I give it to all of you, go and use it. It is your free gift from God.
“I brought no dime into ministry, He said to me “carry no purse, not script, I can’t be depending on your small kobo to run the assignment I give to you.
” I pray that poverty will be as far from you as the East is from the West. Start from where you are. Be faithful in your tithing of #10, it will soon become a million.
NEWS
Late Sanwo’s aide, Omotayo Sanyaolu for burial August 10
The family of late Omotayo Sanyaolu, the Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youths and Students Affairs to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has released the burial arrangements of the deceased.
Late Sanyaolu, who died in a lone auto crash in the Maryland area of the state during the early hours of Friday, July 29 around Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja, will be interred on August 10.
Funeral arrangements for the burial of the deceased are slated as follows:
On Tuesday, August 9, between 4pm–8pm, Service of Songs/ Night of Tribute at 10 Degrees Event Centre Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja.
The day that follows, Wednesday, August 10 , there will be a Church Service at the Wesley Cathedral, Olowogbowo.
Interment follows immediately after the service.
Sanyaolu is survived by a wife, two children and an aged mother.
Latest News
- FG denies increasing fuel price, blames oil marketers
- Northwest, Southwest lead in voter registration as INEC registers 96.2 million
- U.S. kills Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in drone strike
- Bishop David Oyedepo reveals what he told his children concerning leaving inheritance for them
- Late Sanwo’s aide, Omotayo Sanyaolu for burial August 10
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Randy woman grabs presidential candidate’s private part during campaign
-
NEWS2 days ago
Outrage over fatal attack on Nigerian street vendor in Italy
-
NEWS21 hours ago
ICPC to probe JAMB Registrar, Oloyede over alleged contract fraud, misappropriation of 11b
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
UK enacts ownership register for property held by foreigners
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Former LASU VC, Hussein dies
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Transfer: Fabregas undergoes medical with new club, to sign two-year deal
-
NEWS2 days ago
Strike looms as resident doctors give FG two-week ultimatum over welfare demands
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Late Sanwo’s aide, Omotayo Sanyaolu for burial August 10