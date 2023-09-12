U.S. House opens Biden’s impeachment inquiry

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday said he will seek to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The inquiry will be based on the House GOP’s investigations into Biden’s family’s foreign business dealings.

“Today, I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said the probe will be led by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer in coordination with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.

The House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith is also part off the probe.

All are Republican rep members.

“I do not make this decision lightly. And regardless of your party, or who you voted for these facts should concern all Americans,” McCarthy said.