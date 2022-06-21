U.S. confiscates assets of Roots TV founder and ADC presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, over $2.1 million tax evasion – Report

The United States government has reportedly confiscated assets belonging to the founder of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, over non-payment of federal income taxes going up to $2.1 million.

The embattled politician is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He had clinched the party’s presidential ticket after defeating the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, in a keenly contested election.

According to Peoples Gazette, the US government has obtained a default judgement approving the confiscation of Kachikwu’s assets.

The media outlet, citing court documents, reports that case number 8:21-cv-01546-GJH filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland against Kachikwu and his now ex-wife, Somachi, approved the seizure of assets in a default judgement.

This, it is understood, followed the failure of the defendants to respond to the summons and complaints served to their Maryland home in June 2021.

Kachikwu was said to have evaded tax payment while working in the U.S. between 2009 and 2011, an offence punishable by law in the country.

It was gathered that as of March 2, 2022, the accrual of the interests and statutory additions on Kachikwu’s unpaid federal income tax liabilities had reached $2,082,500.

According to U.S. law, the tax liabilities will continue to accrue until paid in full by the Roots TV CEO and his ex-wife Somachi, daughter of Nigeria’s former aviation minister, Kema Chikwe and sister of a popular rapper, Naeto C.

James E. Miller of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, in September 2021 filed a motion for default judgement after the defendants shunned all attempts to get them to settle their tax debts. The U.S. District Court in Maryland granted the motion in March 2022.

The assets confiscated include a residential property at 8524 Churchill Downs Road, Gaithersburg, Maryland.

This is not the first time Kachikwu would be involved in a similar tax evasion scandal. He was indicted for a similar offence in 2009 during which he allegedly delivered a $100,000 cash bribe to curry the favour of former U.S. Congressman, William Jefferson, to broker business deals in Nigeria during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

He, however, regained his freedom after agreeing to testify against Jefferson in court. His testimony strengthened the argument of the prosecution team, leading to the conviction of the Congressman found guilty of bribery, and racketeering amid other charges.

He is yet to react to the latest development as of the time of this report.