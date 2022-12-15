U.S. and Russia make another prisoner swap; Moscow says no ‘Christmas ceasefire’

The White House confirmed that a U.S. citizen was released from Russian detention following another prisoner swap between Moscow and Kyiv.

“I can confirm that a U.S. national has been transferred as part of the transfer between prisoners between Russia and Ukraine today,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on a conference call according to NBC News.

“We certainly welcome that news. But for privacy reasons, I really can’t go into any more detail about this individual,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine said on Telegram the exchange consisted of 64 Ukrainian soldiers who were captured in Donetsk and Luhansk and an American named Suedi Murekezi.

Earlier in the week, WNBA star Brittney Griner was handed over to U.S. officials in exchange for Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout.

Meanwhile, Moscow said no “Christmas ceasefire” was on the cards after nearly 10 months of war in Ukraine, where the first major drone attack on the capital Kyiv in weeks damaged two buildings but was largely repelled by air defenses.

The two sides are not currently engaged in talks to end the conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions more and turned cities to rubble since Russia invaded its neighbour on Feb. 24.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week Russia should start withdrawing from his country by Christmas as a step to end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War Two. Moscow rejected the proposal outright, saying Ukraine must accept the loss of territory to Russia before any progress can be made.