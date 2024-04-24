“Young kids went over to him and he was very polite, signed autographs, and took pictures, as most boxers do. Most boxers are really great. So Jake Paul was very typical… Boxers are different. Totally down-to-earth, and good people. Jake Paul appeared to be that way when he was in here. And I know for a fact that Mike is. Mike has always been a total gentleman at Gleason’s Gym.”

Paul has received criticism for his unconventional route into boxing, with many legacy fans stating he’s not good for the sport. However, there are few as experienced as Silverglade, and the 75-year-old appreciates what Paul has done for boxing.

“I don’t know a lot about him (Jake Paul). I appreciate what he’s done. A lot of people say ‘Well he’s not good for the sport’. Contrary, I say. I think he’s very good for the sport. He brings a lot of publicity. He found his way to make money so kudos to him. So good job.”