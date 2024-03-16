



Mike Tyson has been warned that his fight versus Jake Paul could see him suffer rupturing to veins in his brain – as his opponent shut down rumours they would wear head guards for the bout. Despite being 30 years the junior of his challenger, the man known as ‘Iron Mike’ appears intent on defying the age gap this summer.

The announcement that Paul, just ten contests into his career in the ring, would box the former unified world heavyweight champion has divided opinion among purists. With Tyson having hung up his gloves back in 2005, he has fought in just two exhibition events since then. Still, at the age of 57, the former WBA, WBC and IBF belt holder appears intent on demonstrating he can live up to his old ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ nickname. Undoubtedly, the prospect of an all-time great returning to action against former Disney performer Paul represents an intriguing proposition at AT&T Stadium in July. That said, seasoned performers have questioned the legitimacy of the affair as a contest – not least due to the contrasting age profiles of the two fighters. One critic is British heavyweight Dereck Chisora, who likened the upcoming spectacle to a ‘sparring match’ during a recent interview.

“I know for a fact they are using 18oz gloves and head guards – if I’m not mistaken. I think so,” the former WBC titleholder asserted as he joined the chorus of critics, adding: “So we’re watching a sparring match It’s a f****** joke. You think I’m paying to watch that?” Offering up a serious outlook on the prospect of the fight, doctor Stephen Hughes also raised concerns for Tyson’s safety in light of his advancing years. A senior lecturer in medicine at Anglia Ruskin University, he warned that the veteran fighter could be at risk of a subdural haematoma – a tearing of veins in the brain – in a piece for the Conversation. He explained how blows to the head in the fight could be particularly damaging for the American, saying: “The immediate effects may be minimal; the boxer may simply recover. But on some occasions, the effects may be devastating: a subdural haematoma can occur.”

He also detailed how Tyson could be at risk of further issues due to ‘accelerated’ brain shrinkage due to age, which could make ruptures more of a risk. This is potentially exacerbated by alcohol abuse, which is applicable to the boxer, who admitted back in 2013 to ESPN that he was a ‘vicious alcoholic’. Still, his competitor Paul appeared resolute that the fight will go ahead without any head protection as he shut down rumours in a fiery social media outburst. Speaking to camera, the 27-year-old vowed: “Just a quick message to the people who are complaining about the rules of me versus Mike Tyson. “Some TikToker user made a video making up all these fake rules like me and Logan tag teaming him, us wearing headgear, all of this bull****. If you believe that you’re a f****** idiot and you shouldn’t be allowed to vote, you shouldn’t be allowed to drive on the streets and endanger other people.” Paul added: “I feel for any dumb*** who believes that and I would never let my fans down in a fight like this and wearing headgear? Come on now people.”





