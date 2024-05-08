



They wil fight over eight rounds of two minutes each, donning 14-ounce gloves contrary to the typical 10-ounce sported in such bouts. At the time of the opening bell, Tyson will be 58, nearly three decades senior to Paul, invoking worry for the welfare of the boxing legend among supporters. Despite posting multiple impressive training clips indicating that he still packs an authoritative punch and retains his iconic agility, sharp-witted observers noted that these clips span for only a few fleeting seconds. “There’s a reason this is just six seconds long,” one fan commented on Tyson’s latest upload where he taunts Paul with the caption:”ready or not?” Another social media dweller expressed: “Bro I love you but I don’t think it’s a wise move.”

There were suspicions among a pair of fans who thought there could be some crafty camera work and editing involved. One guessed: “Edits go hard lololol,” while another pointed out: “The camera is doing its job too.” Tyson confessed that he spent a week in bed following a particularly intense training session, which hasn’t helped his case. Meanwhile, podcast host Joe Rogan remarked when observing Tyson’s rigorous regimen: “When I was watching you hit the pads, I was thinking, ‘This isn’t just working out’. “There was something going on man. When you were working out with [trainer Rafael] Cordero and you were ripping into the body and throwing those hooks, I was like, ‘This is a man who is preparing to go to combat. That’s why, when I saw the video, I was like..”

Tyson abruptly interjected with: “You want me to tell you something about that video? I did that video and I was in bed for a week. That was 30 seconds and I was in bed for a week. And it’s not funny, because it made me realise this is big boy —-.” However, Tyson’s dynamic performance has fascinated some fans, one of whom commented: “Fifty seven years old and the power in that punch looks unreal!” The bout is scheduled for July 20 in Dallas, Texas, giving Tyson another two months to get prepared. Paul is also training hard, although his footage hasn’t been as frequently uploaded.





