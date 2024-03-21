



The 35-year-old has slimmed down considerably since narrowly scraping past Ngannou and looked in good shape earlier this month as he watched his longtime rival, Anthony Joshua, pick apart the Cameroonian inside two rounds in Saudi Arabia. Fury also made an appearance at Old Trafford to watch his beloved Manchester United take on rivals Liverpool. Newly released pictures via his Instagram story show Fury with bulging muscles and abs and tthe tagline ‘Just a little different’ with a winking emoji – a stunning development as he had always claimed he would be “fat”. “I can’t help getting injured in sparring but what I can say was Usyk was in trouble,” he said on social media. Fury then added: “I am in fantastic shape. I will reschedule soon as I can. 2024 a massive year for team GK.”

A big emphasis has been put on strength and conditioning ahead of May’s meeting with the unbeaten Ukrainian. According to his camp, they have him in the best condition possible for a contest that could pave the way for a super fight with Anthony Joshua laster this year. “As a team we had Tyson Fury in the best shape of his life as we quietly worked away, stronger, leaner but we will be ready when the fight is rearranged,” Kristian Blacklock said. Fans have also picked up on Fury, whose unbeaten streak will be on the line later this year. There’s great excitement on social media with a unified heavyweight champion set to be crowned. “Tyson looks hungrier than ever to prove himself after that Ngannou fight,” one said. “We’re about to see another historic Fury performance.”

The expectation is that the winner of Fury vs. Usyk will go on to face Joshua, who defeated Ngannou earlier this month. But should one of Fury or Usyk pull out, a huge chunk of money will be taken from their purse. Pulling out of May’s fight could cost either fighter a whopping £8 million. “This is a gentleman called Turki Alalshikh, who is obviously a very influential figure in sports and entertainment in Saudi Arabia,” promoter Eddie Hearn revealed on The Sports Agents podcast. “He’s also the biggest fight fan I’ve ever met. And quite amazingly, he’s now talking about staging two Fury vs AJ fights – one in Saudi Arabia and one at Wembley Stadium.”





