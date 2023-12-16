



Tyson Fury once revealed that he has had “sex with over 500 women,” but claims that he regrets the “pure disgusting” acts he has partaken in. The boxing great has spoken honestly about his past as he now prepares for the biggest fight of his career.

Fury is one of the most successful heavyweight boxers of all time. The “Gypsy King” boasts an incredible record of 35 fights undefeated, with 34 wins and one controversial draw against Deontay Wilder. The 35-year-old is now preparing for one of the toughest tests of his career when he faces fellow undefeated heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed title. The Ukrainian holds the IBF, WBO and WBA Super World Heavyweight championships, with Fury possessing the WBC belt. While the fight is one for the history books, it’s far from the only high-profile bout of Fury’s career. Among his various opponents was Wladimir Klitschko, whom he defeated via unanimous decision back in 2015 to claim the IBF, IBO and WBO World Heavyweight titles, and the WBA Super World Heavyweight title.

Prior to his win, Fury spoke frankly about his sex life, revealing that he has slept with hundreds of women and admitting his regrets. “I’m a liar, a cheater,” he said while speaking to Boxing News. “A proud, vain person. Everything that’s bad I do or have done. We all make mistakes, don’t we? “The only thing I ever regret in life is having sex before marriage. If I could erase that then my life would be practically perfect. I regret all the filth that you do with people. I must have had sex with over 500 women, more, I don’t know, I’ve lost count.

“But it’s pure filth and horribleness. I look at that now as pure disgusting. I’m not a religious person, but I like to help people and do good things. “I’m stopping all the bad stuff. I’ve packed in the drinking and going out. I can get up now, go and take the kids somewhere on a Saturday morning rather than being in bed till 12 o’clock.” The boxer had also previously admitted to treating his sexual activities like a “workout.” Speaking to Behind The Gloves, he revealed in 2014: “I like having sex, lots of it. But I treat it as a workout. At minimum, sex is 60 to 130 minutes, so then I get a good sweat on and treat it as a workout as well.”

Despite his previous claims, Fury went on to admit to Boxing News that he is a different man following his relationship with Paris and since becoming a father. “Kids are happiness, they’re a little piece of heaven, pure innocence, no badness at all,” he said. The pair were married back in 2008 and now have seven children together. Fans were recently given a sneak peek into the family’s life following their hit Netflix documentary “At Home with the Furys.”





