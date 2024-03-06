



Tyson Fury uttered praise for great rival Anthony Joshua – but his positive comments were cut short due to the Gypsy King’s choice language. Fury is in Riyadh to watch Joshua’s showdown with Francis Ngannou, who impressed on his professional boxing debut against the WBC champion last year.

Joshua and Ngannou are set to fight in Saudi Arabia on Friday night before Fury and fellow unbeaten boxer Oleksandr Usyk clash on May 18 for the undisputed heavyweight title. The winner of Joshua-Ngannou is reportedly set to fight the winner of the Fury-Usyk showdown. In his professional boxing debut, Ngannou knocked WBC heavyweight champion Fury to the canvas before controversially losing via split decision in their epic 10-round battle. Fury was expected to dominate the former MMA star, but the big-punching Ngannou impressed; the WBC even recently installed the 37-year-old in their top 10 of title contenders. Ahead of Friday’s fight, Fury was defending his compatriot amid debate surrounding Joshua’s ability to take a punch. He suggested Ngannou’s punches would rattle anyone and claimed Joshua is no soft striker himself, although he did it with significantly more foul language. “The man’s been a world heavyweight champion, you don’t get that if you’ve got a glass chin,” Fury told Sky Sports. “Me and him are rivals… (audio muted by Sky).

“Anyone who wants to say AJ has a glass chin or whatever… (audio muted by Sky) nobody’s got a granite chin. Anyone who says they’ve got a granite chin hasn’t been punched properly. Either of these men land on each other it’s gonna be lights out. We’re gonna find out. That’s why it’s a PPV event.” It isn’t clear what language Fury used which made Sky put up the ‘strong language’ warning – but earlier in the interview he’d been muted after calling Ngannou an “ungrateful f*****” and joked Joseph Parker wasn’t a “piece of s***”. Fury and Joshua have been rivals for years, but the two have never shared the ring together despite fans clamouring for the bout for years. According to Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, the two men will certainly finally fight one another should they win their respective next fights.

If both Brits are successful, Hearn insists Joshua-Fury will be made official by Turki Al-Sheikh, chair of General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia. Speaking to Sky Sports News, Hearn said: “That is why we’re here in this fight. His Excellency [Turki Al-Sheikh] said to us, the winner of AJ and Ngannou will fight the winner of Fury vs Usyk. “Now all of a sudden, people are going, ‘AJ might take Fury out’. I’m telling you, he knocks Tyson Fury out, but we’ve just got to get over this hurdle on Friday night and I know that His Excellency will have AJ stopping Ngannou and Fury beating Usyk – fingers crossed – [then] there is no way in the world he will not make that fight. “It will be the biggest fight in boxing. One of the biggest fights of our generation and in all time of the history of the sport, AJ against Tyson Fury.” Joshua, who is on a three-fight winning streak, will fight Ngannou on Friday 8th March in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.





