Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has pleaded with Anthony Joshua to ‘reconsider’ the offer on the table for a fight with The Gypsy King in September. Joshua’s team have apparently informed Warren that their plans remain to fight in August, followed by a blockbuster showdown with Deontay Wilder in December.

As a result, the fight with Fury in the summer looks very unlikely but Warren hasn’t lost hope. “A Message to Anthony Joshua – please reconsider, please do that fight for the boxing fans, let’s do that fight,” he said during an interview with iFL TV. “I really would love to see it, all the fans would love to see it.

“Let’s do it, the terms are not a problem because we agreed them, let’s try and make it happen. I know your team have said no, but I’m not one that ever gives up on things so I’m hoping that we can get it over the line because everybody would love to see it, we all want it to happen in the UK.”

A rematch with Dillian Whyte is the frontrunner for Joshua’s bout in August although the Daily Mail reports that the Body Snatcher is unlikely to be next up as he is not in camp yet, unlike AJ.