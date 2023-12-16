



While both Ryan Reynolds and Tyson Fury seemingly have little in common, the pair both know what it takes to excel in the world of sport and business. Fury has enjoyed years of success in the boxing ring while Reynolds has helped oversee a historic change of fortunes at Wrexham AFC. But how do the two compare when it comes to their net worth? And how did they earn their fortunes?

Ryan Reynolds net worth When it comes to Hollywood’s A-list it doesn’t get much bigger than Ryan Reynolds. The actor has starred in some of the highest-grossing films, including Deadpool, Green Lantern and Buried to name but a few. The actor started his road to stardom while appearing on a TV show titled ‘Hillside’ where he would earn a few hundred dollars per episode. The actor is now raking in considerably more, with his earnings for Deadpool 2 coming in at a widely reported £17.7 million. However, his screen-time only makes up for a small portion of his net worth. The 47-year-old is also an accomplished businessman and boasts an incredible portfolio.

Among his many ventures is Aviation Gin, of which he became a shareholder back in 2018. The company has since been sold to Diageo for an eye-watering £491.5m, with Reynolds set to earn a lucrative sum. He has also enjoyed success with his creative agency Maximum Effort. Reynolds has also worked his way into the world of sport. He was recently part of a team of investors in Formula One team Alpine Racing. Arguably, one of the actor’s most successful ventures has been as co-owner of Wrexham AFC football club. Reynolds is the proud owner of the team, alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney, and has overseen great success with the team. Wrexham currently plies their trade in League Two after achieving promotion from the national league with a league record of 111 points. The team will hope to capitalise on their recent success as they eye a further promotion at the end of the current season. All of this has given Reynolds a net worth of around £280 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Tyson Fury Tyson Fury also has a tidy sum to his name following a career as one of the most successful heavyweight boxers the sport has seen. The 35-year-old boasts a record of 35 fights without a loss – 34 wins, 24 via knockout, and one controversial draw against Deontay Wilder. Fury’s first professional fight came back in 2008 on the undercard of Carl Froch vs Jean Pascal. The “Gypsy King” faced Hungarian fighter Bela Gyongyosi and defeated his opponent via TKO in the first round. The fight would be a catalyst for his career, notching up wins against the likes of Derek Chisora, Wladimir Klitschko, Wilder and Dillian Whyte to name but a few.

Fury has also enjoyed ventures outside of the traditional boxing route. The fighter recently took part in an exhibition bout against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Fury would controversially win the clash via a split decision ruling, seeing him reportedly pocket over £50 million. Outside of boxing Fury has also expressed interests in other business ventures. The boxer was reportedly set to become the owner of Morecambe Football Club after outlining his intentions to become an owner, however, no concrete bid has officially been launched. Following a hugely successful career the boxer could also make history when he fights Oleksandr Usyk in the new year. The bout would see the winner become the undisputed heavyweight champion, with the Ukrainian holding the WBA, WBO and IBF titles, and Fury with his WBC belt. Fury’s current net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth sits at around £52 million.





