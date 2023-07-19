



According to Froch, Fury has admitted that it is a money-driven decision. “He sent me a message saying, ‘Listen, it’s about the money. It’s the biggest fight in heavyweight boxing,’ that’s what he said to me,” Froch told talkSPORT on Tuesday. “I said, ‘You’re gonna be getting paid more for this fight than any other fight you would’ve taken? A bigger fight than Oleksandr Usyk?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, it’s a bigger fight; I’m getting paid more than I would’ve got.’” Fury reportedly earned $25 million in his last bout against Derek Chisora after receiving similar sums against Dillian Whyte ($30 million) and Deontay Wilder ($27 million) over recent years.

However, fighting Ngannou in Saudi Arabia, is set to net Fury as much as $50 million for entering the ring against an opponent making their professional debut. Fury reportedly has a net worth of $160 million before this upcoming bout in the Kingdom against a relative boxing rookie. While becoming a renowned heavy-hitter and knockout specialist over almost a decade inside the octagon, Ngannou should not overly trouble Fury during 12 rounds. Since the announcement, the Briton has been promoting the prospect of it being a so-called super fight. “As soon as that bell goes, it’ll be bombs away!” Fury said at the time. “This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by the big Gypsy King.

“I can’t wait to get back out there under the lights. I’m looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft. “Francis looked tough when he jumped in the ring after the Whyte fight, but there is no one tougher than me, and you’ll all see that in devastating fashion on October 28.” However, compatriot Anthony Joshua is much more damning of Fury’s decision. “He should’ve been fighting for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world,” the two-time champion, who has a rematch with Whyte later this summer in London, told iFL TV.





