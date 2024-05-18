



There will be a man missing from Tyson’s Fury camp on fight night, as former trainer Isaac Lower is fighting on the undercard on Saturday. The 30-year-old featherweight will face Hasibullah Ahmadi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as his loyalty towards Fury is rewarded.

Lowe is a former WBC International featherweight champion, and has an impressive 24 wins from 29 fights, with three draws and two losses in his career. It’s not the first time that Lowe has featured on the undercard of a Fury main event, as he won the WBC International title on the undercard of Tyson’s first fight against Deontay Wilder. He then fought, and won, on the undercard of Fury’s following three fights in Las Vegas. Lowe has known Fury for years, but opted for a career change when the ‘Gypsy King’ requested that he became a trainer. At the time, Fury was contemplating retirement and delivered on an earlier promise made to Derek Chisora, as he said he would face the British heavyweight towards the end of his career.

“He’s always given me information and he knows me better than anyone on the planet, and we’re a great team,” Fury said, when announcing Lowe as a new trainer ahead of facing Chisora. “We’ve always been together and we’re going to finish this out together. We’ve always worked very well together.” But Fury clearly isn’t done with boxing after agreeing to put it all on the line against Oleksandr Usyk. There is reportedly a two-fight contract agreed between the undefeated boxers, but on Saturday history will be made one way or the other. Saturday will crown the first undisputed world heavyweight champion, seeing all of the belts go to one fighter for the first time since 1999. Lennox Lewis fought Evander Holyfield back then, taking the belts off the American after their first bout ended in a split draw.

Saturday’s fight is being seen as the fight of the century, making it a great honor for Lowe to be involved. Bob Howard has coached Lowe since the age of 10, and will be in Saudi Arabia with him for the big occasion. “You can’t get bigger than this. This is the biggest bill in history. To be on it is just phenomenal. He wants to put on a big show on a big stage,” Howard told BeyondRadio. “Ahmadi is a tough kid, he comes forward which will suit Isaac. “I don’t think he’s boxed anyone near Isaac’s class and that will show on Saturday night.(Isaac) is on a good run of form, two KOs in his last two bouts against decent opposition, he’s done a good job on them. Roll on Saturday. We just want a win.” Ahmadi is still only 23, with an impressive 16-1 record.





