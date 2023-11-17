



Fury’s earnings from his fight with Ngannou would be the most he’s ever earned from a fight in his entire career. Derek Chisora, a friend and former opponent of Fury’s, said he expected the champion to earn at least £40 million from his fight in an interview before the contest. Before facing off against Ngannou, Fury made an average of £23m in his last three fights against Chisora, for the third time, Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder, for the third time as well. The purse he received after his fight with Whyte was the largest he had gotten before his bout with Ngannou, at £29m, per Sports Lens. Overall, his one fight with the former UFC champion netted Fury almost what he earned in three fights. However, the win didn’t come easy for the “Gypsy King” as Ngannou made life more difficult than expected. Follow us on X for the best and latest in sports news

In the third round, Fury was knocked down by Ngannou after the latter hit the former with a left hook, shocking the crowd and leaving the Englishman dazed on the canvas with a confused look on his face. A sign of respect to Ngannou, Fury appeared to tap the former UFC heavyweight champion on the arm, acknowledging that he landed a good hit. Despite that fight being Ngannou’s first foray into professional boxing, the 37-year-old held his own against one of the best boxers on the planet. Ngannou’s debut was so impressive that many watching the match believed that he was the rightful winner of the contest. Once the fight ended, however, Fury came out victorious on a controversial split decision. Two judges scored it 96-93 and 95-94 to Fury while another had 95-94 in favor of Ngannou.

What aided Fury in keeping his undefeated record was the fact that he landed significantly more punches than his opponent. On the night, Fury landed 71 of 223 punches – good for a 31.8 percent conversion rate – while Ngannou landed only 25.5 percent of his attempts (59-of-231), per CompuBox. Ngannou, for his part, was not happy with the result and explained in a YouTube video after the fight that he was “confident” that he won that fight and wasn’t surprised the judges didn’t award him the win. “Listen man, I’m alone in this game I’ve just moved from one sport to here and this is a structured solid established business for people and then I just rob that,” Ngannou said. “Imagine that I would have walked out of there with that belt or with him being defeated for the first time, what would that look for them, and all the people associated with this business. I knew it wasn’t going to happen I think it’s a shame for boxing though and for this sport and the judges should be sanctioned.

“I want to understand why those judges judge like that because for me, to be honest, I don’t care that much about that decision. But I think those kind of decisions mess up a lot of people’s careers. This win could have been a win that my career depended on.” After his fight with Fury, the WBC was ranked the No. 10 heavyweight and that allows him to compete for Fury’s championship. Meanwhile, Fury will be facing Oleksandr Usyk on Feb. 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the undisputed heavyweight title.









Source link